Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Richmond Post-Race Report — 5.15.22

TORRENCE TAKES TOYOTA TO FINAL ROUND IN VIRGINIA

Capco Boys Fall to Force in Final Round by One One-Hundredth

RICHMOND, Va. (May 15, 2022) – After a two-year absence, the NHRA returned to Virginia Motorsports Park. Steve Torrence and the Capco Boys advanced to the final round in their Toyota Top Fuel dragster, but by only one one-hundredth of a second would lose to race-winner, Brittany Force. Qualifying proved positive for the GR Supra Funny Car contingent with all three posting times within the top-five, but a drastic weather change for Sunday’s race would eliminate them all by round two.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Virginia Motorsports Park

Race 7 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS — Race Winner: Brittany Force

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Final Round W. 3.772 vs. 3.926 (S. Palmer) W. 4.402 vs. 5.309 (T. Schumacher) W. 3.803 vs. 4.932 (A. Prock) L. 3.781 vs. 3.770 (B. Force) Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 2 W. 3.769 vs. NT (D. Foley) L. 4.512 vs. 3.788 (B. Force) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 2 W. 5.995 vs. 7.253 (L. Pruett) L. 5.946 vs. 3.837 (A. Prock) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 1 L. 5.833 vs. 5.384 (M. Salinas) Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 1 L. 8.368 vs. 3.792 (T. Schumacher)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS — Race Winner: Robert Hight

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round 2 W. 5.481 vs. 8.027 (McIntire Jr.) L. 9.626 vs. 3.935 (R. Hight) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round 1 L. 3.994 vs. 3.922 (J. Force) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round 1 L. 3.962 (red light) vs. 3.948 (B. Tasca III)

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

Final Result: Final Round

How do you feel about the race weekend overall and your appearance in the final round?

“It was a good weekend for the Capco car and really needed to get into that final round and improve moral for the team and I think we took a step in the right direction doing that. It was a tough final round race, but we get a couple weeks off and we’ll hit them hard again. I think this Toyota is headed in the right direction and I’m pleased with everything and the rest of the team is too.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.