MBS MOTORSPORTS SET FOR PINTY’S SERIES DEBUT

(May 18, 2022) For the last six months the MBS Motorsports crew has been preparing for the team’s first outing in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. This weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) with driver Daniel Bois at the wheel the team will be on track for the first time in competition with the #31 MBS Motorsports Chevrolet.

The excitement within the group is palpable, with so many hours invested in preparing the #31 MBS Motorsports Chevrolet everyone is eager to see how they perform in competition with the rest of the Pinty’s field.

Along with meticulous preparations in the shop, the team hit the track at CTMP for a test session last week to be sure all was in order for the first competition. While it will be the first ever series race for the team, Daniel Bois has raced a Pinty’s car once previously at CTMP and is a high-performance driving instructor with thousands of laps on the same circuit.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Sunday May 22nd Green Flag 1:30PM Eastern

The eBay Motors 200

Race two of 13 in 2022

This is the 23rd NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Sunset Speedway

The Track:

2.459-mile, 10-turn road course

Best finish: 23rd in 2013

Quote:

“We were out testing last week and naturally we discovered and learned a few things with this being our first time out. We wanted to run some laps and see how the car behaved and changed over the course of several runs. Generally, right off the trailer the car felt very good. Knowing the track at CTMP so well also helps us to know which direction to go with adjustments. I checked the forecast, and we might get some rain. I’m a guy who likes driving in the rain, maybe it will work in our favour”.

-Daniel Bois, Driver #31 MBS Motorsports Chevrolet

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast Saturday May 28th at 4PM TSN and Saturday June 4th at 7PM on RDS2.

About MBS Motorsports

Owned by Don Beatty, Jeff Murphy and Dominic Scrivo, the team will compete in select events in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in 2022. Away from the track Don Beatty operates a successful Automotive Service company. Jeff Murphy is an executive with Celestica. Dominic Scrivo is the owner of Sierra Excavating Enterprises. Driver of the #31 Chevrolet Daniel Bois is a high-performance driving instructor.