Trophy Tractor to Support Garrett Smithley in NASCAR Truck Series Return at Texas Motor Speedway with Young’s Motorsports

FORT WORTH, Tex.: Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that veteran NASCAR driver Garrett Smithley will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series return in Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Trophy Tractor, a longtime partner of Smithley will support his efforts aboard the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Trophy Tractor sells and rents heavy equipment nationwide. Best known for their dependability, honesty and integrity.

They know their equipment and offer a buying and renting experience second-to-none in the industry. A brand new, state-of-the-art showroom and equipment yard is currently being built and will open later this year.

“Our team at Trophy Tractor enjoys all things racing and the opportunity to jump on board the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet with Garrett (Smithley) behind the wheel is one we couldn’t pass up,” said Trophy Tractor CEO Jeff Miller.

“The Texas connection to the Young family is a bonus and pretty special. It’s always great to see people from our state doing great things like they are in NASCAR. We’re all excited to get to the track Friday and watch some racing.”

Smithley, a native of Ligonier, Pa. will return to the Truck Series for the first time since the 2020 season and will aim to better his top-15 finish at Texas that he achieved in 2019 piloting the No. 42 Sunwest Construction | Crown Exteriors Chevrolet Silverado fielded by Cook Finley Racing in the Vankor 350.

“I’ve known Tyler (Young, team principal) for a while now, so it will be fun to get to race for him at Texas. Super thankful for Trophy Tractor for making this weekend happen,” offered Smithley. “It’s always fun to go racing with Jeff, Maxx and Louann at their home track!”

From 2015 to 2020, Smithley has nine starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 14th place finish at Michigan International Speedway in August 2015 driving the No. 63 BRUH | SegPay Chevrolet Silverado for MB Motorsports.

In addition to MB Motorsports, Mills also has also made Truck Series starts for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, Cook Finley Racing and Niece Motorsports.

Texas will mark his inaugural debut with Young’s Motorsports.

For more on Garrett Smithley, please like him on Facebook (Official Garrett Smithley) and follow him on Instagram (@GarrettSmithley) and Twitter (@GarrettSmithley).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

The SpeedyCash.com 220 (147 laps | 220.5 miles) is the ninth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).