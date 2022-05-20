Young’s Motorsports Texas Motor Speedway May Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Texas Motor Speedway | SpeedyCash.com 220

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Jesse Little

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 25th

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 012

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Little’s Back: This weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his sixth of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

Halfway Home: Considered the home track for Young’s Motorsports, Jesse Little is halfway through his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran team.

Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children’s Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s and holds an average finish of 17.2 entering the lone race of the 2022 Truck Series season from No Limits Texas.

Welcome Aboard: For the ninth Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the SpeedyCash.com 220.

Back For More: For Texas, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little also welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high-quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Happy Anniversary: Earlier this month, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little celebrated the Shriners Children’s® in helping to kick off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo during the Dead On Tools 200.

Little and Shriners Children’s are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo.

The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner’s Children’s Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck.

The campaign trail continues with Little and the team this weekend at Texas in a smaller role.

Jesse Little Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 220 will mark Little’s seventh Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his six previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of seventh after starting 10th in the 2018 JAG Metals 350 for his family-owned JJL Motorsports team.

He also hasn’t finished worse than 20th in his six starts between 2015 to 2019.

Additionally, Little also has four previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with a track-best of 14th after starting 20th in the 2020 My Bariatric Solutions 300.

Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Little has made 29 starts throughout his career with five top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.0.

Kansas Speedway | Heart of America 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Little made his 39th career Truck Series start.

After starting the race 22nd aboard his No. 02 RANDCO Industries Chevrolet Silverado RST, Little and the team’s race efforts were hampered by an untimely caution which thwarted their race strategy. Little settled for 24th.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 10th Truck Series race. The SpeedyCash.com 220 will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.5-mile oval.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “I’ve been looking forward to getting to the home track of Tyler, Becky, Randy and Youngs Motorsports all year long. I know how much this race means to them and I’m lucky to carry the Randco colors as we hope to deliver a strong run for all the family and friends in the area.

I enjoy the challenging characteristics of Texas and the guys and I have been working tirelessly on our 1.5-mile package for this event. It will be good to carry into the weekend what we have learned the last two weeks at similar-sized tracks and hopefully, only make it better.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Montucky Cold Snacks

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 22nd

2022 Owner Points Position: 27th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 020

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Texas Motor Speedway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.

No. 128: This weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Boyd will make his 128th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 75th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Montucky Cold Snacks as the primary marketing partner for the ninth race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

Refreshing light beer for rippers, pony riders, gator wranglers, and badass do-gooders.

Montucky Cold Snacks can currently be found in 24 states including many with NASCAR tracks like Georgia, Tennessee and Texas.

Crisp. Light. Sessionable. Snackable. Delish. Perfect for race day. Perfect for any day.

Montucky Snackers visiting montuckycoldsnacks.com can use code SpencerSnacks15 for a 15% discount on swag and contributions to charities of Spencer’s choosing throughout the year.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 220 will mark Boyd’s sixth start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his five previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 11th after starting 17th in the 2019 Vankor 350 for Young’s Motorsports.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has 44 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.9.

Kansas Speedway | Heart of America 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, Boyd made his 74th career Truck Series start.

After starting 30th for the 134-lap race, the handling of Boyd’s No. 12 Freedom Warranty Chevrolet Silverado RST hindered his on-track performance as the driver lacked the grip he needed to make a serious charge forward during the race.

Boyd, however, managed to stay out of trouble and collect a 31st place finish.

To The Point(s): Entering Texas, Boyd sits 22nd in the championship standings.

63 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Matt DiBenedetto with 15 races remaining this season.

129 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Matt Crafton.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 27th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 74 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.8.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Montucky Cold Snacks Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 54th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 53 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at the track nestled in No Limits, Texas.

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “Texas Motor Speedway is an awesome track and is the roots for Young’s Motorsports. We brought the horsepower with Montucky Cold Snacks and I am excited to race at one of my favorite mile and a half tracks.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Garrett Smithley

Primary Partner(s): Trophy Tractor

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: N|A

2022 Owner Points Position: 30th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 017

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back veteran NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series driver Garrett Smithley to pilot the No. 20 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time this season.

Sponsor Intel: Smithley will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from Trophy Tractor.

Trophy Tractor sells and rents heavy equipment nationwide. Best known for their dependability, honesty and integrity.

They know their equipment and offer a buying and renting experience second-to-none in the industry. A brand new, state-of-the-art showroom and equipment yard is currently being built and will open later this year.

Garrett Smithley Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 220 will mark Smithley’s second Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In 2019, Smithley finished 15th after starting 25th in the No. 42 Sunwest Construction | Crown Exteriors Chevrolet Silverado fielded by Cook Finley Racing in the Vankor 350.

Additionally, Smithley has nine NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with a best finish of 17th in the 2019 edition of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300.

Four of his 73 NASCAR Cup Series starts have also occurred at Texas with a best run of 24th last October in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

Garrett Smithley Truck Series Stats: From 2015 to 2020, Smithley has nine starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 14th place finish at Michigan International Speedway in August 2015 driving the No. 63 BRUH | SegPay Chevrolet Silverado for MB Motorsports.

In addition to MB Motorsports, Mills also has also made Truck Series starts for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, Cook Finley Racing and Niece Motorsports.

Texas will mark his inaugural debut with Young’s Motorsports.

Double Duty: In addition to Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Smithley will also compete in the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open on Sunday night for Rick Ware Racing vying for one of three available positions in the race to compete in the Cup All-Star Race and a chance at a million-dollar race purse!

Kansas Speedway | Heart of America 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, Matt Mills returned to the organization for the third time this season and the 14th Truck Series race of his career.

After starting 28th for the 134-lap race, Bohn maintained a good pace in his No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST but approaching Lap 100, he developed a mechanical issue that sent him to the garage.

The team later determined an axle issue would end their night early with a disappointing 34th place finish.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Smithley as crew chief of the No. 20 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 91st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night.

In his previous 90 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

This weekend marks his ninth race as crew chief at the track nestled in No Limits, Texas.

Garrett Smithley Pre-Race Quote:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “I’m excited to get back to the track this weekend and especially excited to run double duty.

“I’ve known Tyler (Young, team principal) for a while now, so it will be fun to get to race for him at Texas. Super thankful for Trophy Tractor for making this weekend happen. It’s always fun to go racing with Jeff, Maxx and Louann at their home track!”

Race Information:

The SpeedyCash.com 220 (147 laps | 220.5 miles) is the ninth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).