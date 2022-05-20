RCR Event Preview – Texas All-Star

Richard Childress Racing at the All-Star Race and Texas Motor Speedway … Richard Childress Racing has four wins in the NASCAR All-Star Race, three by Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990 and 1993) plus Kevin Harvick’s victory in 2007. Jeff Burton (2007) and Austin Dillon (2020) have wins at Texas Motor Speedway in events where points were awarded. The Welcome, N.C., organization has earned five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins with Kevin Harvick (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2012) and two NASCAR Truck Series wins with Jay Sauter (1999) and Ty Dillon (2013).

All-Star Race Rules and Regulations:

The race will consist of four stages, with the first three 25 laps in length and the fourth and final being a 50-lap shootout for the $1 million prize. The new format has provided a major incentive to win any of the opening three stages or the pit stop competition during the break between Stages 2 and 3.

Stage 1 (25 laps): Stage 1 winner will start on the pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3.

Stage 2 (25 laps): Stage 2 winner starts second in final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Special Stage Break (Pit Stop Competition): Each team must pit and perform a four-tire stop. The team with the shortest time on pit road (pit in/pit out) wins the pit crew award and the driver will start fourth in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Stage 3 (25 laps): Stage 3 winner starts third in final stage.

Stage 4 (50 laps): Stage 1 winner starts first, Stage 2 winner second, Stage 3 winner third and pit stop competition winner fourth. If a “natural” caution occurs between laps 15-25 of the final stage, standard race procedures will be in effect. If no “natural” caution occurs during that time, NASCAR will call an “All Star” competition caution. Winner of the Stage 4 earns $1 million.

Introducing the Next Gen … NASCAR’s Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which officially debuted in 2022, is a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing. With technology at the forefront, Richard Childress Racing has played a unique and critical role in helping to bring this new on-track identity to life, working closely with OEMs, other teams and NASCAR to build and test the initial prototype.

Catch the Action … The Texas 250 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, May 21 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Texas … The NASCAR All-Star Open preludes the NASCAR All-Star Race and will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, May 22 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR All-Star Race at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Both races will also be broadcast live on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway … Dillon, who has made three previous All-Star race starts, is racing his way into this year’s All-Star event via the NASCAR Open, which will be comprised of three segments of 20, 20, and 10 laps. The winners of each Stage will advance to the All-Star race, as will the winner of a Fan Vote. Dillon is an accomplished racer at Texas Motor Speedway, with one Cup win at the track in 2020.

Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Do you look forward to the All-Star race since Texas Motor Speedway is the track you earned your last win at?

“I do. I think it’s pretty cool to be able to run the All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway. I’m really hoping that I can race my way in and have a chance at winning because Texas has always been a strong track for me. I think as the surface wears out, Texas could become a better race. It just needs to lose some more grip in order to make the racing more exciting.”



This Week’s Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway … Last season’s All-Star Race marked the first that Tyler Reddick competed in. As the Stage 2 winner in the All-Star Open, Reddick made his way into the main show, starting 19th and finishing 16th. Reddick led 18 of 20 laps in the first stage of the Open. In total, Reddick has made three NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Texas Motor Speedway, not including the All-Star Race. In 2020, he made his first start from 24th and got a career-best finish at the track of second. Last season, he started ninth and finished ninth.

All-Star Race Fan Vote … Every year for the All-Star Race, fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite driver to make it into the race based on the “fan vote.” Tyler Reddick is currently ranked in the top four in the fan vote. Entries are open until Noon ET on Friday, May 20. You can vote once per day for Tyler at https://www.nascar.com/fanvote. If Reddick wins a stage in the Open race before the All-Star Race, he will be locked into the field and not eligible to win the fan vote. A driver must finish the Open with a car in raceable condition at the time called as determined by NASCAR to win the fan vote.

Numbers Don’t Lie … The 2022 season has been a roller coaster for Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 team so far this season. Thirteen races in and Reddick has accumulated four top fives and five top-10 finishes. Reddick has led a career-high 230 laps in 13 races. In previous seasons, he had not led more than 43 laps all season. In the last five races, Reddick has two runner-up finishes. Currently, he has an average start of 11.0 and an average start of 18.1.

About Guaranteed Rate … Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has more than 8,000 employees in 500 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, funding more than $95 billion in total loan volume in 2021 alone. Powered by its belief in positivity, the company has become one of the largest retail lenders in the nation. Guaranteed Rate delivers innovative technology, including the world’s first Digital Mortgage, low rates and unparalleled customer service. Visit https://www.rate.com/mortgage-rates for more information.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

Are you looking forward to the All-Star Race this weekend?

“The All-Star Race is always a really fun and competitive way for our sport to do something a little bit different during the season. Our season is really long, and every weekend is so important so it’s fun to put a different spin on things this weekend. The fact that it’s a non-points-paying race doesn’t make any of the drivers want it any less. We’re competing for a lot of money and bragging rights, so who wouldn’t want to win. Our team has had a really up and down few weeks and finishing 30th at Kansas isn’t a reflection of the results we deserve. Our pit crew is crazy good and my crew works so hard every single day at the shop to bring fast cars that can run up front and compete for wins. I hope we get to showcase that this weekend, win some money and use that as even more momentum to get out there and win at Charlotte, too.”

Do you prepare any different for this weekend knowing that you have to compete in the Open to get in?

“There’s a fine line between being overly competitive and playing it safe and being overly competitive and ruining your day and someone else’s. Last year in the Open, we ran really hard but also made it a goal to stay out of trouble and we won Stage 2. If you wreck your car in the Open, then you’ve got nothing to compete for in the All-Star Race. Every driver in the Open will likely have that same mindset, you want to make it in and do everything you can, but you don’t want to take yourself out in the process. The stages are much shorter, and we’ve got a little bit of practice time to see how our car is running.”

You’re currently in the top four in the NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Vote, how does that feel?

“When I found that out, I was pleasantly surprised. It’s a really cool thing to know people are out there voting for you and that there have been enough votes to put me on the top of the list with other really talented drivers. I’ve got the best fans; I see them out there every single weekend supporting me. It’s special. I’d love to race my way in but to win the Fan Vote is something I’d be truly honored by.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Texas Motor Speedway … Sheldon Creed will be making his first Texas Motor Speedway start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday afternoon, but he’s no stranger to success at the 1.5-mile speedway. He scored one of his most dominating wins in the NASCAR Truck Series in the 2020 fall event. Creed led 131 of 152 laps (86.18 percent) and passed current RCR teammate Austin Hill with two laps to go to secure the win. His average running position in the race was sizzling 1.18. Creed has five top-10 finishes in 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races entering this weekend at Texas and is 15th in the Xfinity Series drivers standings, 84 points outside of the top 10.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Special Paint for Whelen … The No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet will be running a special paint scheme at Texas to honor the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund following National Police Week. The No. 2 paint scheme will feature a unique design to represent an active police vehicle with light graphics as well as the brand marks for the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund. The primary objective for this paint scheme collaboration is to raise awareness for their organization, and honor those fallen during National Police Week. The car will also carry 619 names of fallen heroes, including 472 who were killed in the line of duty, to honor their bravery and sacrifice.

SHELDON CREED QUOTES:

What’s the mindset heading to Texas this weekend?

“I’ve always like Texas and I’ve had a lot of speed there. It’s super-easy to overdrive just because of the banking in Turns 1 and 2 and it falls away really fast. The spray (resin) can be really dangerous early on. You got to kind of take what it gives you and be smooth. It can be tough to pass at times there so you’ve got to time your runs well. We’re just hoping for a good, smooth, problem-free day.”

How big of factor will the heat be there this weekend?

“I think practice day is going to be hot and the track is going to be greasy. It’s supposed to cool down by race time so I think that will help the track grip up a little bit and hopefully help the handling of the cars.”

Do you think track conditions will stay fairly consistent?

“The middle of the day is nice because it’s consistent and I like racing at that time just for that reason. The track will take rubber at some point and I think that will open up the opportunity for passing.”

This Week’s Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro SS at Texas Motor Speedway … Austin Hill will be making his third Texas Motor Speedway start in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition on Saturday afternoon. The Winston, Ga., native has 10 Truck Series starts at Texas, highlighted by a second-place finish in the 2020 fall event, plus four top-10 finishes. He enters the Texas event 10th in the drivers standings. With his victory in the season-opening event at Daytona, Hill has clinched a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Hill scored a ninth-place finish in the most recent Xfinity Series event at Darlington, his fifth top 10 finish in 11 races this season.

Global Industrial Appreciation Event … Global Industrial will host an employee appreciation event at its DeSoto, Texas distribution center on Friday. The event will include the official unveiling of the RCR Chevrolet No. 21 hood with every associate name, a meet and greet with driver Austin Hill, and a special race-themed raffle. The hood will feature 1,500 associate names, ranging from Global Industrial’s DeSoto, Texas distribution center to the Port Washington, N.Y. headquarters and will be featured in Saturday’s race.

About Global Industrial Company … Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, “We can supply that®.”

A First for Global Industrial … The 2022 season marks the Company’s first year as a recurring NASCAR sponsor. For the second time this season, they will be the primary sponsor on the No. 21 Chevrolet driven by Austin Hill. Global Industrial offers customers more than a million products spanning from material handling to packaging and supplies, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, the Company continues to lead the charge, helping customers solve problems and providing the tools needed to run their businesses and facilities.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

What’s the mindset heading to Texas this weekend?

“It seems like the two racetracks that I’ve gotten around really well are Las Vegas and Texas. We ran really well at Las Vegas earlier this year and I honestly expect the same thing to happen at Texas. I think we can lead laps and run up front all day and contend for the win. I felt like I should have won two races in the Truck series at Texas so maybe we can get the job done this weekend in the Xfinity Series.”

As we enter the summer months, how important is it to stay fit?

“When you look at the weather forecast for the weekend and it’s going to be hot, you have to mentally prepare yourself for that. Earlier this week my weather app was showing 105 degrees on Friday. I think it’s going to cool off a little bit going into Saturday so that won’t be too bad. My hydration process starts on Monday and for me that’s drinking over a gallon of water a day. We’re going to be doing a lot of workout stuff with my athletic trainer with cardio in the heat elements outside to prepare for that.”

What is the key to running well at Texas?

“I’m sure they’re going to put the resin down and that’s one of those things throughout the race you have to figure out if your car likes it or if it doesn’t. Once it comes in and activates, you’re going to have to be up there to be fast. I feel like the driver who gets through Turns 1 and 2 really well and back to the throttle before everybody else is the one who is going to win the race. Everybody at RCR has been working really hard to make our cars better and faster.”