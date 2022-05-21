Toyota Racing NCWTS Post-Race Recap — Texas 5.20.22

FRIESEN TAKES TUNDRA TRD PRO TO VICTORY LANE IN TEXAS

First Toyota Win for Stewart Friesen Comes in Tundra’s Home State

FORT WORTH (May 20, 2022) – Stewart Friesen claimed his first victory behind the wheel of a Toyota Tundra TRD PRO in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Friesen passed fellow Tundra driver, Christian Eckes on the final restart to claim his first win since 2019.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Texas Motor Speedway

Race 9 of 23 – 147 Laps, 220.5 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, STEWART FRIESEN

2nd, CHRISTIAN ECKES

3rd, Ryan Preece*

4th, Carson Hocevar*

5th, TY MAJESKI

6th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

7th, COREY HEIM

8th, CHANDLER SMITH

9th, MATT CRAFTON

13th, TODD BODINE

20th, TIMMY HILL

21st, CHASE PURDY

22nd, TATE FOGLEMAN

23rd, BRENNAN POOLE

25th, TYLER HILL

27th, BEN RHODES

33rd, TYLER ANKRUM

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEWART FRIESEN, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How were you able to come through the field so strong in the third segment?

“I made all the mistakes that I needed to make in the first two segments. We had an awesome truck – thanks so much to Chris Larson and everyone at Halmar International. The whole group, there’s a huge office there that pulls for us every week. So excited to celebrate with them. Thanks to everyone at Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development). You have no idea the work that’s gone into this race team over the last three years with Trip Bruce, Jonathan Leonard (crew chief) and all our guys. It’s an awesome group. We’re in the Playoffs, how about that!”

How were you able to get the jump on the final restart?

“When the 17 (Ryan Preece) lined up with me, I was like, okay, I’ve got a real racer in my back pocket and he shoved the heck out of me. I’m terrible on restarts and that was probably the best one on old tires. Just didn’t spin the tires and got a jump then threw a slider in one and two and it stuck. Thank you guys, appreciate it.”

How much did the track change from the beginning to the end of the race?

“At the beginning, I didn’t get into it (resin) quick enough and (Ryan) Preece got around me. That was mistake number one. Then mistake number two was when we got with the lapped cars and Preece got by me again. Then I was like, this thing is good. Needs to be a little tighter and change the balance a little bit. Jonathan (Leonard, crew chief) just got it where it needed to be and it definitely there at the end.”

What does this win do for the confidence of your race team?

“It just gives us all the confidence in the world now. These guys are confident and this is a good group. Our over-the-wall group was awesome. Can’t leave those guys out. We killed it on pit stops last week and this week. Big thanks to everyone at TRD. This TRD PRO was badass. Thanks to Slugger (Labbe, TRD) and all the guys who’ve worked with us side-by-side building this team and we’re proud of that. Proud to get this Tundra that’s built in Texas into victory lane here.”

CHRISTIAN ECKES, No. 98 AHI Facility Services/Curb Records Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What happened on the final restart?

“We tried to do the same thing on the bottom and still have track position after the restart. Super proud of all these guys on this AHI Facility Services team. It’s been kind of a rough stretch here for a little bit. I’m glad to show that we can actually be here and win races. The wins will come and we’re hungrier than ever.”

