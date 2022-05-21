GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Texas

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 11TH

FINISH: 11TH

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: “P11 tonight at Texas. Such a tough night overall. Our Champion Power Equipment team kept us in the hunt with some great pit stops throughout the race. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have enough speed to contend for the win. We will keep working as a group and get where we need to be. Looking forward to our next race out at Charlotte with my GMS Racing team!”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Sevwins Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 16TH

FINISH: 16TH

POINTS: 25TH

Quote: “We had a pretty decent night at Texas with all things considered. Our No. 24 Silverado RST showed some pretty good speed towards the end of the race, but it was very tough to pass. We were just too tight to take advantage of some of the trucks ahead of us, but I would say that we gave it our all and certainly got better as the race went on. For my first race at Texas, I can take away some positives and apply them as we move forward.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

