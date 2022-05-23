KENNINGTON AND CASTROL EDGE DODGE SHOW SPEED AT CTMP

May 23, 2022. The Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (TMP) is always one of the most anticipated events on the NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team arrived at the track near Bowmanville, Ontario prepared to work hard and collect another top finish. The team was set to achieve their goal, but tough luck left them wanting more.

During practice Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team found a set up they were very pleased with and posted the seventh quickest time. A serious weather event forced the cancellation of qualifying and teams lined up according to practice times. The next day rain falling meant a wet racetrack and that worked against the team.

Despite the challenges, Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team used an evolving strategy and were on course for a top-ten result. Unfortunately, two late caution periods sent the race into overtime and caused Kennington and several other racers to run out of fuel in the late stages. With no quit in this team, they made a quick stop for gas and returned DJ to the track to collect an 11th place result.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

”First off, thanks to all the fans for coming out and being part of this event and to the amazing staff at CTMP for working so hard to keep things going with all the weather challenges”.

“The guys on the Castrol team gave me a really good car to race, but the rain was a challenge that I struggled with. We were on track for a top-ten finish, then with the late caution we made a stop for fresh tires and picked up a few spots and were running seventh but got caught out on fuel. It’s frustrating.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t get a better finish for the great fans that were here this weekend, but we’ve definitely taken a step forward in our program and I’m pumped to get back here later in the year to show what we can do”.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team get back in action at the Autodrome Chaudière in Vallee Jonction, QC on Saturday June 11th.

TV & Live Streaming

The Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest event from CTMP will be broadcast Saturday May 28th at 4PM TSN and Saturday June 4th at 7PM on RDS2. Eastern. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

