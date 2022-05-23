Petty GMS Race Recap: NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Ferris Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Throughout the three short segments in the Open, we consistently improved the handling of our Ferris Camaro ZL1. That is a positive for our No. 42 team to take away from this weekend. It gives us something to build on and use to our advantage at future intermediate tracks, including next week at Charlotte. Having Ferris on board for the first time this season meant a lot to me, continuing a relationship with a company that has supported my career since 2013. All-Star races are fun, but now our mindset shifts back to points racing.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Appreciate the fans, thank you. I never thought I would have a shot to win the fan vote, but the No. 43 fans are pretty strong. We struggled a bit in the Open, made some changes for the race, but just couldn’t quite get the balance right to make our way through the field and contend with the leaders and then we had the blown tire late in the race. Not our day, but cool to be back in the All-Star race. Looking forward to getting to Charlotte next week and putting all the pieces together for a strong run in the 600.”

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

