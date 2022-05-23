Search
Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open

STEWART-HAAS RACING
NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open
Date: May 22, 2022
Event: NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open (non-points events)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (1.5-mile oval)
NASCAR All-Star Race (125 laps, broken into four stages (25 laps/25 laps/25 laps/50 laps):

● Race Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

● Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

● Stage 2 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

● Stage 3 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Note I: Race extended beyond its scheduled 125-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Note II: The All-Star Race was comprised of drivers who won a points-paying race in 2021 or 2022, fulltime drivers who have previously won the All-Star Race, fulltime drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship, and drivers who advanced from the All-Star Open.

SHR Finish in NASCAR All-Star Race:

● Aric Almirola (Started 8th, Finished 12th / Running, completed 140 of 140 laps)

● Kevin Harvick (Started 15th, Finished 17th / Running, completed 140 of 140 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 11th, Finished 18th / Running, completed 140 of 140 laps)

All-Star Open (50 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/20 laps/10 laps):

● Race Winner: Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

● Stage 1 Winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., of JTG Daugherty Racing (Chevrolet)

● Stage 2 Winner: Chris Buescher of RFK Racing (Ford)

● Fan Vote Winner: Erik Jones of Petty GMS (Chevrolet)

Note: The All-Star Open was the undercard event to the All-Star Race, where non-qualified drivers attempted to race their way into the All-Star Race by winning any one of the race’s three stages or by winning the fan vote.

SHR Finish in All-Star Open:

● Cole Custer (Started 10th, Finished 7th / Running, completed 50 of 50 laps)

SHR Notes:

● Harvick has made an appearance in every single All-Star Race in his 22-year career, the most of any active NASCAR Cup Series driver.

● This was Briscoe’s first All-Star Race.

Race Notes:

● Ryan Blaney won the All-Star Race with a .266 of a second margin over runner-up Denny Hamlin.

● This was Ford’s 13th win in the All-Star Race. Its 12th win came via Harvick in the 2018 All-Star Race.

● The All-Star Race featured four lead changes among four drivers – Blaney, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric and William Byron.

● Twenty-four drivers comprised the 38th running of the All-Star Race.

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to points-paying racing on Sunday, May 29 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The race gets underway at 6 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

