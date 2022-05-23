WIGHT MOTORSPORTS FIGHTS FOR EVERY POSITION AT CTMP

-Watson scores top ten in road course debut

(May 23, 2022) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) arrived at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the first road course event of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season and experienced a little bit of everything during the weekend including: a vicious rainstorm that cancelled qualifying, fast race laps by their five drivers with four of five finishing higher than their starting position and some frustration with issues that prevented better results.

As expected, Andrew Ranger was quick in the #27 car during practice, this despite a power steering issue. Brand Watson and Glenn Styres were quick studies learning the challenging road circuit while Mark Dilley and TJ Rinomato went about the session in a businesslike manner.

Qualifying was cancelled due to weather which presented another challenge for the WMI drivers. Each racer worked hard and improved their position during the race. Watson gained seven spots during the race claimed a satisfying eighth place finish. Despite difficult and changing track conditions Dilley and Rinomato improved four positions from the start and Styres gained seven spots during the race.

QUOTES:

“Great job by Brandon once again this week. He really dug in and worked hard; the results showed with a top-ten finish”.

“Just a fluky thing with Andrew, he’s so good at CTMP, he would have been fighting with the leaders at the end, just had a mechanical issue after hitting a bump in corner five”.

“Once again the rest of the guys gave everything they had too, TJ had his best finish here, Mark gave it his all and Glenn did very well in his first trip here, he made some gains all weekend”.

“All the cars came back in good shape, nothing major and we’ll use the time before the next race to come back even stronger”.

-David Wight, WMI Principal

WMI TEAM RESULTS:

Watson eighth, Dilley 15th, Rinomato 16th, Styres 18th, Ranger 24th

TV & LIVE STREAMING

The CTMP race will be broadcast Saturday May 28th at 4PM TSN and Saturday June 4th at 7PM on RDS2. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

NEXT EVENT:

Round three of the 2022 season will see the WMI teams back in action at the Autodrome Chaudière in Vallee Jonction, QC on Saturday June 11th.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

