Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR weekend activities to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities

LEBANON, Tenn. (May 25, 2022) – Several fan activities at Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend will benefit Speedway Motorsports’ children’s charitable foundation, track officials said today.

Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, founded in 1982 by Speedway Motorsports chairman O. Bruton Smith to honor his late son Bruton Cameron Smith, has awarded more than $61 million in grants to U.S. nonprofit organizations that meet the direct needs of children across America no matter the obstacles they are facing.

Since its founding four decades ago, SCC has grown to more than seven chapters located in the communities where Speedway Motorsports own facilities and each are tasked with supporting non-profit organizations addressing the challenges locally. With the recent acquisition of Nashville Superspeedway (NSS), plans are in the works to establish a Nashville chapter of SCC that will allow NSS to expand its charitable outreach to worthy organizations serving communities across Middle Tennessee.

“Supporting nonprofit organizations that provide critical assistance to communities across the greater Nashville region is a cornerstone value for us as team and company. We are fortunate to have the assistance of Speedway Children’s Charities to help us achieve that goal in Middle Tennessee,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and general manager. “We look forward to #NASHCAR fans enjoying all of our race weekend activities and know that NASCAR fans and Nashvillians share a genuine desire to support those in need, especially children.”

“We are so grateful for the generosity of race fans who participate in our fundraising events,” said Speedway Children’s Charities National Executive Director Lisa Starnes. “Net proceeds will return to the Nashville area in the form of grants to deserving nonprofits helping children in need.”

Planned SCC fundraising activities at Nashville include:

LAPS FOR CHARITY PRESENTED BY STATE WATER HEATERS: Fans can drive their personal vehicles for three laps around Nashville’s 1.3-mile D-shaped oval on Sunday, June 26 just hours before the track challenges NASCAR’s top stars in the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. Drivers will experience 14-degree banking in the turns, 9 degrees on the front straightaway and 6 degrees in the back straightaway. HOURS: 9-11 a.m.; PRICE: $60. Advance registration available HERE.

BEAR HOLLOW WOOD CARVERS: Incredibly skilled chainsaw artists create one-of-a-kind sculptures, both small and large. The unique creations will then be auctioned off throughout the weekend, with a portion of proceeds being donated to SCC.

SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER PROMOTION: Several top social media influencers, including Justin Nunley (4.7 million TikTok followers), are using their extensive platforms to promote ticket sales for the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. A portion of that ticket sale revenue will be donated to SCC.

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

SUNDAY, JUNE 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

SATURDAY, JUNE 25: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA)

FRIDAY, JUNE 24: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

TICKETS:

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26. For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.

