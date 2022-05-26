Coca-Cola named the official soft drink of the Pacific Office Automation 147

NASCAR Xfinity Series headlines stock car racing weekend at Portland International Raceway

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 25, 2022) – Coca-Cola has been named the official soft drink of the Pacific Office Automation 147, the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Portland International Raceway (PIR) on June 3-4, 2022.

The beverage company will be the exclusive distributor of soft drinks, energy and sport drinks, and water during the race weekend, which marks the exciting return of a NASCAR national series to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since 2000. Coca-Cola products, including but not limited to Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Coke Zero Sugar, Barq’s Root Beer, Fanta Orange, Dasani Water and Powerade, will be available to fans at PIR during the event.

“Coca-Cola is thrilled to secure a long-term partnership with Green Savoree Portland and this NASCAR weekend by getting involved with the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. We can’t wait for the weekend to get here,” said Dave Gillard, manager of strategic partnerships at Swire Coca-Cola, USA. “The partnership aligns with Coca-Cola’s commitment to support major community events and engage with racing fans throughout the Pacific Northwest.”

Coca-Cola’s ties to stock-car racing run deep, with the company’s connection to NASCAR extending more than 50 years back to 1969. The company sponsored NASCAR cars from 1969-76 and 1990-94 under the Coca-Cola and Mello Yello brands, respectively, and in 1998, Coca-Cola became an official partner of NASCAR, an affiliation that still stands today. Currently, in addition to sponsoring various drivers, the beverage company holds the naming rights of two major NASCAR Cup Series events – the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

“We are excited to partner with an iconic brand like Coca-Cola as NASCAR comes back to Portland for the Pacific Office Automation 147,” said Jerry Jensen, general manager of Green Savoree Portland, which owns and operates the event at PIR. “Coca-Cola’s presence at the track will be a great addition to a great event in the Pacific Northwest, and it’s a big win for our fans who will be able to enjoy Coca-Cola’s classic lineup of beverages all weekend long.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series West will both take to PIR the weekend of June 3-4. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will get on track twice on Friday, June 3, for a late morning practice session and then qualifying happening late afternoon during “happy hour” to set the next day’s starting grid. On Saturday, June 4, the Pacific Office Automation 147, a 75-lap race covering 147.52, will get underway at 1:30 p.m. PDT, followed by an ARCA Menards Series West 51-lap feature to cap off the two-day event.

Tickets to the 2022 Pacific Office Automation 147 are on sale now at nascarportland.com. Friday general admission is just $20, and Saturday’s price is $45. A 2-Day General Admission for both days is just $55. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Single Day Grandstand seats are also available securing the best vantage points at PIR.

For overnight visitors to the area, Travel Portland has organized a variety of local hotel accommodations and packages at special rates incorporating some of the most well known brands to unique boutique properties. The official host hotel of the weekend is the recently updated Holiday Inn Portland-Columbia Riverfront sitting in close proximity to PIR along the scenic Columbia River. Visit the “Travel Options” page of nascarportland.com to find out more on the accommodations and offers available.

Race fans are encouraged to discover all the natural wonders and events Portland has to offer by checking out TravelPortland.com. This NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend featuring the Pacific Office Automation 147 also happens during the renowned annual Portland Rose Festival featuring an array of civic events.

Stay up to speed on NASCAR’s visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #NASCARPortland or by signing up for the E-Club on the website.

About Coca-Cola:

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About NASCAR:

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Green Savoree Racing Promotions:

Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is an Indianapolis-based motorsports event ownership and management company whose subsidiaries own, operate and promote race properties in Lexington, Ohio, home of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Mid-Ohio School, Portland, Ore., St. Petersburg, Fla., and Toronto, Ontario. These events provide a festival experience and showcase some of the most exciting racing series in the world including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel development series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, ARCA Menards Series and more. In working together since 1993, co-owners Kim Green and Kevin Savoree have won four INDYCAR championships, three Indianapolis 500 races and the 12 Hours of Sebring as team principals, and established the first INDYCAR street race in 2004. More information about the company, its subsidiaries, and these events is available on the event websites at gpstpete.com, hondaindy.com, midohio.com and portlandgp.com.