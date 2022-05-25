RFK Weekly Advance | Charlotte I

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway is the site of the 14th points-paying race of the season as the much-anticipated Coca-Cola 600 takes place Sunday evening. RFK has 20 wins all-time at CMS, including four in the Coke 600. Co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski is the 2020 winner of this event, while Chris Buescher is coming off two-straight top-10s at NASCAR’s longest race of the season.

Coca-Cola 600

Sunday, May 29 | 6 p.m. ET

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

RFK in the 600

In 106 NCS starts in the famed Coca-Cola 600, RFK Racing has visited victory lane four times and recorded 23 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes. Jeff Burton leads the way with two Coke 600 victories for Jack Roush, while Mark Martin and Matt Kenseth have one apiece.

Golden Sombrero

RFK won a record four consecutive Coca-Cola 600’s from 1999-2002 with drivers Jeff Burton, Matt Kenseth and Mark Martin. During that span, RFK led 427 laps, including 201 of 400 laps in the 1999 event.

2006 Dominance in the Coca-Cola 600

RFK had its best overall outing in the Coca-Cola 600 in 2006, when its five entries averaged a 5.4 finish. RFK Fords finished third, fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth, while leading 52 laps in the event. In 2002, RFK posted a one-two finish in the event with Martin and Kenseth battling feverishly for the win and combining to lead 67 laps in the race (with Martin taking the win).

Tale of the Tape

RFK has started 216 NCS races at Charlotte, recording eight total wins with 46 top-five and 81 top-10 finishes. RFK Fords have an average finish of 16.3 with 2627 laps led all-time.

RFK Charlotte Wins

1992-2 Martin Cup

1995-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

2000-1 Kenseth Cup

2001-1 Burton Cup

2002-1 Martin Cup

2011-2 Kenseth Cup

1993-2 Martin NXS

1995-2 Martin NXS

1996-1 Martin NXS

1996-2 Martin NXS

1998-1 Martin NXS

1999-1 Martin NXS

2000-1 Burton NXS

2001-2 Biffle NXS

2002-2 Burton NXS

2006-1 Edwards NXS

2011-1 Kenseth NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS