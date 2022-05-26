Carson Hocevar – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 Laps/201 Miles) | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Friday, May 27 | Concord, N.C. | 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team is looking forward to running back-to-back 1.5-mile races following our strong run at Texas last week. It’s evident that we made the right adjustments from Kansas to Texas and we’re ready to show that speed at a track that we had our best run at a season ago in Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

Hocevar at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Hocevar makes his second career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday night. He made his debut at the track last May in his rookie season, turning in a career-best second-place finish after starting ninth and led five laps on the night.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last Time Out (SpeedyCash.com 220 – Start: 20th / Finish: 4th): After starting in the back half of the field Friday night, Hocevar battled a loose-handling truck in the opening laps and brought his No. 42 Sparco Silverado to pit road during the first caution on lap nine for adjustments. Hocevar restarted 32nd and made his way through the field to 19th by the end of Stage One.

The No. 42 team opted for right side tires only at the stage break and restarted 13th before ultimately earning an 11th-place finish in Stage Two. Following a four-tire stop at the stage break, Hocevar made his way into the top-10 for the first time before the decision to pit for fuel only under caution on lap 107 resulted in winning the race off pit road and restarting second.

On lap 111, Hocevar took the lead for the first of two times on the night before settling into second-place. After a pair of restarts with under ten laps to go, Hocevar challenged for the lead but was unable to regain the top spot to settle for a fourth-place finish – marking his third top-five of the season and third in the last four races.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Premier Security Solutions:

Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees. For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com