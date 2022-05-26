Lawless Alan – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 Laps/201 Miles) | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Friday, May 27 | Concord, N.C. | 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on making his debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to my first race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Niece Motorsports and the No. 45 AUTOParkit team. It’s a very tricky track to get an understanding of, but I’m confident we’ll be able to dial in our Chevrolet Silverado during practice Friday as I get a feel for the track. I’m excited for the challenge ready for a bounce-back performance Friday night in Charlotte.”

Alan at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday night.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last Time Out (SpeedyCash.com 220 – Start: 35th / Finish: 30th): Alan started in the back of the field after the No. 45 team was forced to make adjustments following practice Friday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway and came away with a 29th-place finish in Stage One. Alan wheeled the No. 45 Chevrolet to a 30th-place finish in Stage Two and got back on the lead lap after receiving the free pass following a caution on lap 85. He continued to battle the rest of the night before coming away with a 30th-place finish.

Alan remains the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points leader entering the tenth race of the season with a two-point lead over Corey Heim.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

Follow Lawless Alan on Instagram and on the web: @lawless_alan / www.lawlessalanracing.com