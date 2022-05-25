GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Charlotte

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Charlotte Motor Speedway Career Stats

NXS Starts: 1, Best start: 35th, Best finish: 36th (2021)

NCWTS Starts: 5, Best start: 5th, Best finish: 7th (2017), Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 2

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 9, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 3rd (twice), Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 5, Laps led: 15, Current points position: 9th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will race with GMS Racing chassis no. 331 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This chassis has been driven twice this season by Enfinger at Atlanta Motor Speedway and most recently at Darlington Raceway, where he finished in third place. Additionally, this Silverado RST went to victory lane at Dover Motor Speedway with Zane Smith in 2020.

Continuing to Build: As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season nears the mid-way point during the summer stretch, veteran Grant Enfinger has continued to show strength on a consistent basis. Enfinger, who has earned two top-fives and five top-tens in nine races this season, has quietly closed in on some stout competition in the points standings. Currently ninth in points, Grant is searching for his first win of the season this weekend at Charlotte. ﻿- GE Quote: “I look forward to racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend with my No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team. It is always nice to race at home, so I generally have this race circled on my calendar. Charles won here a couple years ago as a crew chief with GMS Racing, so I’m hoping we can duplicate that success this weekend.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChannelAdvisor / Auto Parts 4Less Chevrolet Silverado RST

Charlotte Motor Speedway Career Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 20th, Best finish: 15th (2021)

ARCA Starts: 1, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 6th (2021), Top 10s: 1

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 9, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 25th

About ChannelAdvisor: ChannelAdvisor is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers, including many in automotive parts and accessories, depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more.

About Auto Parts 4Less: The Auto Parts 4Less Group is the world’s first dedicated marketplace for automotive parts only, finally an easy to use website for only automotive parts! All automotive parts needs – car, truck, boat, RV, power sports, motorcycle, etc. Visit AutoParts4Less.com to view their full selection of parts for every type of vehicle.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 under the lights on Friday night. This Chevrolet has been raced twice this year with Wood at Atlanta Motor Speedway where it finished 13th and Darlington Raceway where it finished 17th. Zane Smith won at Michigan International Speedway driving this chassis in 2020.

Sunoco ROTY Update: In the series’ most recent event at Texas Motor Speedway, Jack Wood brought his No. 24 Chevrolet home with a 16th place result, finishing second highest out of all Sunoco Rookie of the Year contenders. Wood continues to sit third in the rookie standings, now only thirteen points behind leader Lawless Alan.

JW Quote: “Personally, I really like racing at Charlotte because I feel that the layout really suits my driving style. This track is home to our NASCAR industry as a whole, and it’s great to run in front of the hometown fans. Last year, I was fortunate to run in two races at the speedway with my GMS Racing team, and I think that having that experience will be a big help this weekend. We were able to contend up front during the ARCA race and ran top-15 in the truck, so I have some solid confidence heading into this week.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

