Shell, Pennzoil To Build on Long-Standing Relationship with NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Team Penske

Multiyear Extension To Include New, Official Fuel Designation for NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 26, 2022) – Equilon Enterprises LLC (d/b/a Shell Oil Products US) and Pennzoil-Quaker State Company announced today a multiyear extension and expansion of their sponsorship agreement with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and Team Penske. Building on a longtime business relationship and technical alliance that began in motorsports and has extended well beyond the track, the agreement will feature exciting new opportunities between industry-leading organizations, beginning in 2023.

The agreement includes engagement across all Penske Entertainment and Team Penske platforms:

Beginning in 2023, Shell will become the Official Fuel of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS. Additional details regarding the Official Fuel designation for INDYCAR will be announced soon.

Shell-Pennzoil will continue its sponsorship of Team Penske’s winning INDYCAR and NASCAR programs.

Shell and Pennzoil also will be primary sponsors for two of Team Penske’s entries in the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. Two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden will race the No. 2 Shell V-Power Chevrolet, and Scott McLaughlin will compete in the No. 3 Pennzoil Chevrolet at IMS.

Pennzoil will extend its sponsorship as the Official Motor Oil and Lubricant Supplier of the IMS, INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Pennzoil will continue to sponsor the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NASCAR Xfinity Series race in July at IMS.

Shell and Pennzoil will continue to serve as the preferred fuel and lubricant supplier for Penske Transportation Solutions and Penske Automotive Group.

“We are proud of the global business relationship with Shell and Pennzoil that extends across our Penske companies,” Roger Penske said. “Over the years, we have experienced great success together on the track, and the relationship has evolved to include our transportation business operations all over the world. Our teams are also working with Shell and Pennzoil on product development and multiple sustainability initiatives to help keep us focused on the future.”

“For more than 100 years, Shell has been forging long-lasting relationships that extend beyond the brand and products the company produces,” said Steve Reindl, president, Shell Lubricants Americas. “Our relationship with Penske continues to evolve, both commercially and in motorsport, giving Shell and Penske a vast platform to pursue our respective sustainability and decarbonization goals.”

Shell-Pennzoil and Team Penske reunited in 2011, building on a racing legacy that was established in the 1980s. Pennzoil first aligned with Team Penske as a sponsor of its INDYCAR SERIES program in 1983 and won two Indianapolis 500 races (1984, 1988) with driver Rick Mears.

Pennzoil became the Official Motor Oil and Lubricant Sponsor of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2021 and has continued to expand the relationship, including today’s announcement of Shell becoming the Official Fuel of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES beginning in 2023.

“This new and significant step forward in our relationship with both the Shell and Pennzoil brands is tremendous news for our entire series, our storied venue and our legion of racing fans across the globe,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles said. “Shell will be a terrific fuel sponsor for INDYCAR, helping us maintain our world-class standards on track while always keeping an eye on the future. When it comes to our historic and exciting Brickyard Weekend, we know the team at Pennzoil will continue to invest in its growth and success here in Central Indiana and beyond.”

About Shell

Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 14,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future. For more information visit www.shell.com

Shell’s motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions. Shell and Pennzoil gain knowledge through these alliances to help address the mobility energy challenge with efficient solutions that power and protect motorists around the globe.

About Pennzoil

At Pennzoil we are passionate about driving the future and are relentlessly innovating to help transform the motor oil category. Pennzoil is the first synthetic motor oil made from natural gas. Base oil made from natural gas is 99.5% free from engine clogging impurities, making it purer than crude. Pennzoil Synthetic motor oil gives you unbeatable engine protection[1].

Pennzoil Platinum extends the life of your engine and protects for up to 15 years or 500,000 miles guaranteed[2]. When you choose Pennzoil synthetic 0W Carbon Neutral[3] motor oils, you can now make a difference and reduce your emissions[4] too. The Proof is in the Pennzoil.

For more information about the full line of Pennzoil lubricating products, motor oils and filters, please visit www.pennzoil.com.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers – including reigning series champion Alex Palou, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden and four-time and defending Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2022 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Entertainment Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on Indy Lights, please visit www.indylights.com.

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. IMS will host the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29, 2022, the world’s most prestigious auto race. In 2022, IMS also hosts two NTT INDYCAR SERIES road races, on May 14 and July 30, and NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series road races during Brickyard Weekend on July 30-31. The Racing Capital of the World also includes USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli/GT Challenge World Challenge America events. IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Entertainment Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit ims.com.

Cautionary Note

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this press release “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. “Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this press release refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations”, respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”, “ambition”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “goals”, “intend”, “may”, “objectives”, “outlook”, “plan”, “probably”, “project”, “risks”, “schedule”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will’’ and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this press release including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (available at www.shell.com/investors and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this press release and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, May 27, 2022. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this press release that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

[1] Based on Sequence IVA wear test using SAE 5W-30.

[2]15 years or 500,000 miles whichever comes first, guaranteed, if you exclusively use Pennzoil Platinum® Full Synthetic motor oils. Your engine must have less than 125,000 miles and have been manufactured in the past 72 months. To maintain your warranty, change your vehicle’s oil and oil filter at least as often as recommended by the vehicle manufacturer. Enrollment required. Keep your receipts. Other conditions apply. Click here to enroll and for full details and terms.

[3]The CO2e lifecycle emissions of this product have been offset with verified Nature-Based Carbon Credits.

[4]Based on Sequence VI fuel economy test using SAE 0W-20.