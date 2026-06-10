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Jak Crawford Ready for what is next

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Silverstone, England (10 June 2026)— As the Formula 1 season launches into a hectic summer season slate of races, teams and drivers are looking ahead to what comes next with a bevy of key events to set the championship stage. But some are looking even future afield with an eye on 2027 and beyond.

Current Formula 2 Vice Champion Jak Crawford is one of those racers who have much to consider when it comes to what is next for him and his career. The only American driver not named Logan Sargeant with a Super License has quickly acclimated to his new role with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team in 2026.

As the Third Driver, Crawford travels to every race with the team. His key responsibility is to be fully prepared to step into the cockpit and deliver performance if the team needs him to step in as a substitute driver. While the role means that Crawford is relentlessly preparing for something that might not happen, it is also one that is building a strong foundation for his future in Formula 1.

“Initially it was a bit weird to be preparing for the Formula 1 weekends the same way I would when I was racing, but I’ve become accustomed to this approach to the events,” said Crawford. “My responsibility is to be 100% ready if they need me to jump into the car to compete and race, so I am completely dedicated to being ready to go by doing all the work that goes into preparing for a race weekend.”

A key part of the pre-weekend preparation that Aston Martin looks to gain from Crawford is through his work in the simulator as the team works to adapt to the all-new 2026 regulation ruleset. Crawford, who was noted for his sim skills by Guillaume Rocquelin back in his Red Bull days, has contributed to the Aston Martin effort with hours spent in the simulator.

“We’ve continued to push with every available minute to learn as much as possible between the race weekends,” said Crawford. “It has been a lot of effort, and we know that we are making progress.”

The productive sim work has been backed up with his real world outings as well, including getting his first miles with the 2026 regulations back in Japan’s Free Practice 1. He is anticipating a return to that opportunity in the coming events, and Pirelli Tire Tests, as he looks to build his mileage and experience in the new ruleset to corroborate what he is seeing in the sim.

As much as the sim work and reserve role are gratifying responsibilities, the chance to race in Formula 1 remains the target for Crawford. While Crawford focuses on the work and relentless schedule for Aston Martin, his team at Infinity Sports Management continues to work on racing options. Led by Harry Soden and working with a driver roster that also includes George Russell, Infinity is well placed for the role as it targets a racing option for the young American F2 Vice Champion.

Beyond the training and simulator work, Crawford’s off-track duties include making time for partner appearances and other commercial activity, as well as representing the team in special events. Just ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Aston Martin Aramco partnered with McGill University for the fourth edition of The Winning Formula Conference, with Crawford being a key speaker during the day, which also featured several of his Aston Martin Aramco teammates from throughout the organization.

Having just turned 21 in May, Crawford remains the driver with the most relevant experience and preparation to make it to the F1 grid, and he is looking to do that soon.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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