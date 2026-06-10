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Statement from Wood Brothers Racing

By Official Release
Less than 1 Minute Read

STUART, Va. (June 10, 2026) – Wood Brothers Racing, the longest-running active team competing in NASCAR, confirmed today that it will not exercise its option with driver Josh Berry for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. Currently in his second year with the team, Berry will continue to race the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse through the balance of the 2026 season. Wood Brothers Racing will announce the new driver of the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 2027 Cup Series season in the near future.

“We thank Josh Berry for all he’s done for Wood Brothers Racing and our partners over the last two seasons. Josh has been a great teammate and we look forward to a strong finish to this season. We wish Josh all the best moving forward. We will announce who will be driving the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in 2027 soon and we are excited for what lies ahead for Wood Brothers Racing.”

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