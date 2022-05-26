Signs Your Brakes Need Checking

The braking system of your car needs to be in its best condition for your total safety. The braking system ensures that the car stops when you need it to stop. It helps in preventing accidents and makes the entire driving experience smooth and comfortable. In order for the car to stop in time, your brakes need to always perform at their best level.

But how do you know if the brakes are working at the optimum level? Well, that is through testing your brakes and being aware of the different problems that can occur with them. In this article, we will be discussing the different problems that can occur with your brakes and how to identify these problems before they become bigger threats.

Brake Light

Your car’s brake light is going to be the first indicator that your brakes are not functioning properly. The light will appear on your dashboard and will indicate that there is a problem with the braking system. There may be two lights on the dashboard that will be visible to you, one will be the ABS light, and the other will be the brake warning light.

In older cars, there may be just one light; the Antilock Braking System (ABS) light can be seen in newer vehicles. When either one of the warning lights is on, you need to take the car to your mechanic to get the problem checked.

Sometimes the lights also come on when the parking brake is engaged, so release the parking brake, and if the light still doesn’t turn off, then you’ve got a braking issue.

Note that brake problems can be extremely dangerous, so when taking the car to the mechanic, be extra careful, and if you can tow the car there, then do that.

Vibration When Braking

When you apply the brakes and you notice a vibration of the steering wheel, it could indicate that your rotors are warped.

Rotors are steel discs that can be seen behind the wheel; they move when the car is being driven. Rotors are the components that the brake pads engage with to stop the car.

When you press the brake pedal, that force is transmitted to the brake pads, and the brake pads squeeze against the rotors and bring the car to a halt.

With warped rotors, the braking isn’t smooth, and that causes the vibrations you feel in the steering. A rotor problem needs a professional’s attention. So take your car to a service center, and they will either change the rotors or resurface it. Resurfacing is just the process of evening out the uneven rotors by shaving.

Brake Fluid

If you notice that fluid is leaking near any of your tires, then you may have a brake fluid leakage problem. Braking fluid provides the hydraulic force needed to stop the car. If the brake fluid is leaking, then the power transmitted to the brake pads will not be sufficient enough, and it will affect the time it takes for the car to come to a stop.

The brake fluid sits in the master cylinder, and leaking brake fluid is indicative of a damaged master cylinder. So we recommended getting the master cylinder checked by a professional.

Squealing Or Grinding Noise

If you hear squealing sounds, it’s a message for you to change the brake pads. The brake pads are designed to make a squealing sound to indicate that their time is up. Manufacturers add wear indicators to the brake pads for this reason.

Brake pads wear out over time, and these wear indicators become exposed and interact with the metal of the rotors, indicating to the driver that the pads need to be changed.

When buying brake pads, always ensure to buy the best brake pads; they will last longer and provide the best braking capability possible.

If you hear grinding sounds when you brake, then you have waited too long to replace your brake pads, and now you’re damaging your rotors. Once the wear indicators also wear out, the metal pads and the metal rotors begin to rub against each other during braking, and the grinding sound is caused by that.

When you hear grinding sounds, contact your mechanic or a braking specialist immediately to prevent further damage to the rotors.

Caliper Issues

When you apply the brakes and the car pulls to one side, you may have faulty calipers or brake hoses. This is caused by uneven pressure on the pads, which leads the car to be pulled to one side. If you experience this, then it’s necessary to get the braking system checked.

Soft Brakes

Soft brakes may indicate that air or moisture has entered the braking system. You won’t feel resistance when you apply brakes, and the pedal will easily touch the floor of the car.

There could also be an issue with the master cylinder that contains the brake fluid, so if the brake pedal feels soft, then definitely get it checked because it could lead to a serious braking issue.

Burning Smell

If you notice a burning smell on braking, this could indicate that you’ve overheated your brakes. The best solution would be to park the car on the side in a safe space and let the brakes cool. Check your parking brakes to make sure they aren’t engaged.

If you notice smoke coming from the brakes as well, then it could mean you have malfunctioning calipers, and in that case, continuing to drive is going to be hazardous.

Call for a tow truck, and take the car to a mechanic immediately.

Final Thoughts

Topnotch brakes can be a lifesaver; you never know when there may be a need to press that brake pedal immediately and come to an immediate halt. Malfunctioning brakes and troublesome brake pads can be the cause of serious accidents and even death. Always get your brakes checked every month or so, keep an eye out for any of the signs we have mentioned above. Deal with braking problems immediately without delay.