Garrett Mitchell, a.k.a. Cleetus McFarland, Readies Double Duty Michigan Weekend

BROOKLYN, Mich: Garrett Mitchell — better known throughout the motorsports and online communities as Cleetus McFarland — arrives at Michigan International Speedway this weekend still carrying the momentum from a career-best ARCA Menards Series finish in April at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

In just his third ARCA superspeedway appearance, Mitchell not only led laps in the Alabama Manufactured Housing 200 but also positioned himself in the middle of a thrilling three-wide dash to the checkered flag with Gus Dean and Andy Jankowiak, ultimately settling for a runner-up photo finish in his third start of the season

Nearly six weeks later, McFarland returns to the ARCA Menards Series spotlight, arriving in the Great Lakes State determined to capitalize on his recent success and challenge for his first career victory in Friday evening’s Henry Ford Health 200.

It will be another busy weekend for McFarland on the heels of his second career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start last weekend at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway with Richard Childress Racing, as he’ll also compete in Saturday afternoon’s DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race with Niece Motorsports.

With laps available in both the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, plus another opportunity to gain valuable experience on a fast, wide racing surface, McFarland is eager to make the most of his Michigan International Speedway debut and create new memories in the Irish Hills.

“We’ve been counting down the days to get back in an ARCA car,” said McFarland. “Talladega was a blast and gave us a lot of confidence. To be able to race up front, lead laps and come that close to a win showed what this team is capable of.

“Michigan is going to be a new challenge, but that’s part of the fun. Getting to race both the ARCA car and the Truck this weekend means a lot more seat time, a lot more learning and hopefully a chance to be competitive in both races.

“It’s a big weekend, and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

With additional ARCA Menards Series starts anticipated later this season with the Mooresville, N.C.-based Rette Jones Racing team, the Bradenton, Fla., native remains committed to building on his on-track success while using his massive platform to help bring new fans into the sport.

“I’m having a blast being a part of the Rette Jones Racing team,” said McFarland. “Every race weekend is another opportunity to learn, improve and compete against some really talented drivers and teams. The goal is always to go out there, be competitive and continue building on what we’ve started.

“At the same time, one of the coolest parts of this journey has been introducing so many people from our community to stock car racing. We have fans tuning in and following along who may have never watched an ARCA race before, and that’s something I’m really proud of.

“We want to keep getting better, keep putting ourselves in position to contend and hopefully help grow the sport by bringing some new eyes and energy to it along the way.”

While a strong weekend at Michigan remains the primary objective, McFarland views the opportunity to compete in multiple series as an investment in his long-term growth as a driver.

The additional laps and race-day experience provide valuable lessons that can be applied not only at Michigan International Speedway, but at every track still remaining on his 2026 schedule.

“Seat time is everything right now,” said McFarland. “The more laps I can turn, the more comfortable I get and the more I understand what it takes to be competitive at this level.

“Being able to race both the ARCA car and the Truck this weekend is a huge opportunity. Not only does it give us a better shot at having a successful weekend at Michigan, but it also helps build the foundation for everything we want to accomplish moving forward.

“We’re having a lot of fun, but we’re also taking this seriously. Every race is another chance to learn, improve and get closer to where we want to be.”

McFarland will bring back a familiar livery on his No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, highlighted by returning partner Kenetik, a ketone-based performance drink designed to support energy, focus and mental clarity.

The No. 30 Ford Mustang will also feature BaldEagle.com, McFarland’s official merchandise and content platform.

BaldEagle.com serves as the central hub for McFarland’s fanbase, offering exclusive merchandise, behind-the-scenes content and unique opportunities for supporters to connect with the social media superstar.

“It’s great to have Kenetik and BaldEagle.com on board again this weekend,” said McFarland. “Both partners have believed in this program from the beginning, and we’re proud to continue representing them as we expand our racing efforts.

“BaldEagle.com is especially meaningful because it represents the community that has supported me through every step of this journey. Seeing so many of our fans embrace motorsports and follow along with what we’re doing has been incredibly rewarding.

“We’re continuing to learn, grow and create opportunities, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together at Michigan and beyond.”

Rette Jones Racing co-owner and crew chief Mark Rette believes McFarland is poised to continue his development and build on the momentum generated by his career-best ARCA Menards Series finish earlier this season.

“Cleetus has put in the work,” Rette said. “You can see the progression every time he straps in. He’s becoming more comfortable behind the wheel, communicating better with the team and doing a great job processing everything he’s learning each weekend.

“What excites me about Michigan is that it presents a completely different challenge,” Rette added. “This place is all about speed, momentum and being able to adapt as the track changes throughout a run. The experience he’s gained this season, combined with the extra laps he’ll get running both the ARCA and Truck races, should only accelerate that learning process.

“We’ve seen what he’s capable of when everything comes together. If we execute, stay focused and continue building on the progress we’ve made, there’s no reason we can’t have another strong weekend and put ourselves in position to contend.”

Rette Jones Racing and McFarland will continue to honor the memory of former NASCAR icon Greg Biffle this weekend following his tragic passing in a plane crash in December 2025 alongside his wife, two children and three others in Statesville, N.C.

In the months since the heartbreaking loss, the NASCAR community has rallied around the phrase “Be Like Biff” as a tribute to Biffle’s competitive spirit, generosity, selflessness and love of life — a message McFarland and the team will proudly carry into Michigan International Speedway as they continue celebrating his legacy while chasing success on the track.

Just like Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, McFarland will have a Rette Jones Racing-affiliated teammate for Saturday’s Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway. Fellow automotive content creator and close friend George Siciliano will pilot the No. 0 Heat Wave Ford Mustang in association with Wayne Peterson Motorsports.

Since 2025, McFarland has made seven ARCA Menards Series starts, achieving one top-five and three top-10 finishes, including a career-best second-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2026.

For more on Cleetus McFarland, like him on Facebook (Cleetus McFarland) and follow him on Instagram (@garrett_1320video), TikTok (@cleetusmcfarland) and YouTube.

For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing), or follow them on Instagram (@RetteJones30) and X | Twitter (@RetteJones30).

The Henry Ford Health 200 (100 laps | 200 miles) is the seventh of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Friday, June 5, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., while Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying is slated to begin shortly thereafter at 3:15 p.m. The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. ET. The continuation of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FOX Sports 2 (FS2). ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (ET).

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the vision of building a competitive racing organization grounded in hard work, preparation and a relentless, never-give-up attitude.

Owned by veteran racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, RJR continues to expand its footprint across multiple platforms.

﻿In 2026, the team plans to field a full-time entry in the ASA STARS National Tour, while also competing in the ARCA Menards Series and other motorsports disciplines as part of its continued growth and competitive expansion.

Beyond its on-track efforts, Rette Jones Racing provides technical and setup expertise through its technical alliance partnership program, supplying teams with engineering support, chassis consultation, and race-day insight designed to elevate performance and foster long-term success.