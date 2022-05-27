NASCAR Technical Institute and NAPA AUTO PARTS Launch New Collaboration Hosted by Former Cup Series Champion Chase Elliot and Two-Time NHRA Funny Car Champion Ron Capps

Pair unveils new NAPA-branded classroom to students, staff and suppliers

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 27, 2022) – Universal Technical Institute’s (NYSE: UTI) Mooresville, N.C. campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech), welcomed 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and two-time NHRA Funny Car Champion Ron Capps to the campus on Thursday, May 26 to celebrate UTI’s collaboration with NAPA AUTO PARTS, which recently became UTI’s preferred auto parts supplier. Students, staff, NAPA employees and suppliers were welcomed in the auditorium, where they heard more about the onging need for automotive technicians, and NAPA’s investments in the future of the aftermarket, ensuring the next generation of skilled automotive technicians receive state-of-the-industry training. They later joined an unveiling of the campus’ new NAPA-branded transmission classroom.

Elliott and Capps met students and staff, posing for photos and signing autographs, while students were treated to ice cream and NAPA giveaways. The collaboration between UTI, one of the nation’s leading providers of automotive technicians training, and NAPA is a strategic one, as NAPA works to bring attention to the estimated 112,000 job openings for automotive, diesel and collision repair technicians annually through 2030.[1]

“There is no better way to celebrate the opening of our new NAPA classroom than to welcome former Cup Champion Chase Elliot onto our campus to help us really kick off this collaboration,” said John Dodson, UTI’s vice president of business alliance and NASCAR. “NAPA is providing our students, staff and alumni with greater access to quality auto parts, and we welcome their support in spreading the word about the country’s skilled labor shortage and the quality technical education UTI provides to high school graduates, career changers, veterans and many others.”

NAPA provides all 13 UTI, MMI and NTI-branded campuses with equipment such as brake kits, rotors, bulbs, bearing kits, wheel weights and more.

“With America’s largest network of parts and care, the success of the next generation of skilled automotive technicians is core to our business,” said Bret Robyck, senior vice president of commercial sales, NAPA AUTO PARTS. “We are proud of the new alliance with UTI and are committed to supporting the talented UTI staff, students and graduates now and into the future.”

For more information on NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C., visit https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-carolina/mooresville.

1 The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the national average annual job openings in each of the following occupations between 2020 and 2030 will be: Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics, 69,000; Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists, 28,100; and Automotive Body and Related Repairers, 15,200. Job openings include openings due to net employment changes and net replacements. See Table 1.10 Occupational separations and openings, projected 2020–30, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, www.bls.gov, viewed May 16, 2022. UTI is an educational institution and cannot guarantee employment or salary

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute’s (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI’s 15 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI’s campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and Twitter @news_UTI.

About NASCAR Technical Institute

NASCAR Tech’s Mooresville, N.C. campus offers the Universal Technical Institute core automotive training program, CNC Machining Technology, Welding Technology Training and Manufacturer-Specific Advanced Training with Ford and Mopar, along with an optional 15-week elective to train students for a career in motorsports. Through NASCAR Tech’s elite Spec Engine program, select students have the opportunity to build engines that will compete in NASCAR-sanctioned races.

About NAPA AUTO PARTS

There are nearly 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores in the U.S. supported by a nationwide network of distribution centers and more than 560,000 available parts, accessories and supplies. The NAPA network extends to more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers across the U.S. With a reputation for quality parts, rapid availability and knowledgeable people, NAPA AUTO PARTS stores serve automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts, accessories and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.