Parker Chase Carries IMSA Victory Momentum to ARCA Return at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C.: Parker Chase returns to the ARCA Menards Series scene with Venturini Motorsports (VMS) this weekend at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and does so with momentum on his side capturing a recent IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge victory for Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course two weeks ago.

With his second career Touring Car victory in the books, Chase returns to the ultra-fast 1.5-mile speedway of Charlotte looking to continue his winning pace in Friday night’s General Tire 150.

Chase, driver of the No. 15 Vertical Bridge Toyota Camry will make his fourth start of the season this weekend and despite missing the series’ most recent race at Kansas Speedway – the same weekend as Mid-Ohio, Chase remains secured in the top-10 in the championship standings while eyeing to better his fourth-place run from Charlotte last May.

“I am excited to get back in an ARCA car this weekend at Charlotte,” said Chase. “I am definitely still riding the momentum of our IMSA win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and everyone knows that momentum is everything in any form of racing, so I hope to be able to carry the torch over to the ARCA side and earn my first series win on Friday night.”

Outside of an incident in the second race of the season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March, Chase has maintained an excellent pace in ARCA competition which not only makes him a viable sleeper for Friday night’s race but with the potent support of Venturini Motorsports, Chase is hopeful to deliver the organization their second ARCA win of the season.

“We had a really good car in my most recent ARCA race at Talladega and just got shuffled when it counted the most,” Chase explained. “I was disappointed because I knew our car was capable of winning – but I still learned a lot. We had a decent top-10 finish. But I will continue to take everything I’ve learned from Talladega and the prior races before and apply it not only to Charlotte this week but likely utilize it down the road in other events later this season.”

After sitting on the outside pole last May in his first tango with Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Chase quickly found himself adapting to the track’s unique driving style. He hopes that will prove to be a benefit in his ninth career ARCA Menards Series start and second at the Concord, N.C.-race facility.

“I learned a lot about Charlotte last May,” offered Chase. “It is completely different from the Kansas race track I competed at last October but the rhythm of the track seemed to suit my driving style as well as having an extremely fast race car prepared for Venturini Motorsports.

“The competition is going to be just as stiff as last year if not stiffer on Friday night, but that gives me motivation to apply what I have learned over the past eight races and deliver the best finish possible for my team, my partners and my family.”

In addition to Charlotte, Chase will pilot a Venturini Motorsports Toyota Camry at a variety of race tracks in 2022, including Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Kansas Speedway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Following the General Tire 150, Chase will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he’ll join the tour for their first-ever trip to Portland International Raceway for the Pacific Automation 147 on Saturday, June 4, 2022, driving the No. 26 Tower Family Foundation Toyota GR Supra entry for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR).

Earlier this year, Chase made his Xfinity debut at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) with SHR, where he finished 19th after starting 23rd in the Pit Boss 250 aboard the No. 26 Bahnbrecker Toyota GR Supra.

“I’m really excited to expand my program with Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra.,” added Chase. “We have been working hard to put together something for this race as it is a new venue for the Xfinity Series and one that I have experience at. I’ve won at Portland in GT World Challenge America in the GT3 class and really like the layout.

“It will be exciting in the Xfinity cars, that is for sure. We will have the Tower Family Foundation on board for the event and Tower industry companies Legacy Towers, Talley, Ontivity and Vertical Bridge providing support. I think the livery looks amazing, and we are going to do our best to build on a solid run at Circuit of the Americas.”

The General Tire 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the fifth of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. A combined practice and qualifying session begins on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM channel 391, online channel 981 managing the radio waves beginning at 6:00 p.m. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).