BERGAKKER TAKES DTS DRIVE TRAIN SPECIALISTS JOY FAIR MEMORIAL AT FLAT ROCK

May 28, 2022: Middleville, MI driver Brian Bergakker scored the victory Saturday afternoon at Flat Rock Speedway in the DTS Drive Train Specialists Joy Fair Memorial 100 lap feature race for the ARCA Moran Chevrolet Outlaw Super Late Models. Debbie DeLong, Joy’s daughter, presented the trophy to Brian in the Monroe Asphalt Winner’s Circle. The win was Bergakker’s third in a row in this event.

Paul Pelletier led the first 45 laps until Brian motored by on the high side to take the lead. Pelletier stayed within striking distance until his engine quit on lap 62, ending his fine run. 4 yellow flags for minor incidents slowed the action, but a long stretch of green flag from lap 13-69 let Bergakker build up a comfortable margin. Eric Lee finished second, Scott Hantz made a late charge to take third, Conner Zbozien was fourth and Trevor Berry, in his first visit to the track, started 13th, fell back and then made a late race run in the final 20 laps to take fifth spot. Chris Benson, Dennis Strickland, Mike Root, Justin Schroeder and George Rangel completed the top ten in the 19-car field. Bergakker set the Winner’s Electric $200 quick time bonus at 11:631. Brian’s winnings, including lap money, the fast time bonus and the Moran Chevrolet Hard Charger Award, totaled $3020.

Rob Moore Jr. overcame a tough start to his season and righted things by winning the 25 lap ARCA DTS Drive Train Specialists Street Stock A Main feature, which ran straight through with no yellow flags. The class is extremely competitive and times are very tight over the entire field. Ron Allen dove under Scott Selmi in the final laps to take second, Selmi was third, Jeff Medtpenningen fourth and Jim Froling fifth, followed by Greg Studt, Landon Schuster, Paul Hahn, Gary Cronenwett and Trevor Farmer.

Taylor Papineau made it 2 wins in a row by claiming top honors in the 15 lap Street Stock B Main, edging out Chuck Pankow, Evan Batkins, Rich Abel, Mike Miller and Austin McKee.

Schuster set fast time for the 28 car field at 13:398, while Chuck Pankow led the B cars at 14:062. Heat race winners were Allen, Moore Jr., Doug Litogot and Papineau.

The complete results are now posted at www.flatrockspeedway.com. Click on the schedule/results tab.

Saturday, June 4 is the final afternoon race of the 2022 season at Flat Rock. The re-scheduled R & M Recycling Kids Day is on the schedule! Kids to age 12 are FREE and receive a FREE hot dog, only at Flat Rock Speedway! Parents can pick up the kids tickets at the track on race day when the box office opens at 2 p.m. The UAW Local 3000 outing tickets from May 21 will be honored June 4.

On the track, the ARCA Salenbien Excavating Late Model Sportsman will make their first appearance of the season, with more action from the DTS Street Stocks and the first The Vault 250 lap Enduro race, also rescheduled from the May 21 date, will hit the track.

The TKC Go-Karts exhibition race and a Kids Power Wheels Derby will take place prior to the 4 p.m. start.

The pit gates open at Noon, practice begins at 2 and race time is 4 p.m. The ticket office and front gates also open at 2 p.m. There is no advance sale for this race. All tickets go on sale at the track at 2 p.m.