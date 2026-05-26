MOPAR AND DODGE NAMED TITLE AND POWERED BY SPONSORS OF NHRA’S COUNTDOWN RACE IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS (May 26, 2026) – NHRA officials announced today that Mopar and Dodge have been named the title and powered by sponsors of the annual fall race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 26th annual NHRA Las Vegas Nationals event again serves as the penultimate event of the 20-race season during NHRA’s 75th anniversary campaign. The Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge takes place Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at the standout facility in Las Vegas and plays a pivotal role in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

It’s the fifth of six races in NHRA’s postseason, which means plenty of intrigue, excitement and intensity at one of the biggest and most important races on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour.

“The NHRA Las Vegas Nationals has always been a standout race for the series, and Mopar and Dodge are proud to help continue the tradition as title and powered‑by sponsors,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America. “This race embodies the performance standards and competitive spirit that define our brands and we are thrilled to be part of the experience. From the pits to our interactive displays, we’re bringing the kind of presence that reminds everyone why performance is in our DNA.”

Mopar and Dodge continue to be heavily involved in the NHRA ranks, serving as a partner for Tony Stewart Racing and their star Top Fuel and Funny Car drivers, Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett, as well as racing legend Tony Stewart.

Pruett has impressed in her return to the Top Fuel ranks, while Hagan, the defending event winner in Las Vegas, is a four-time world champion and once again in the title hunt in 2026. Stewart, who won the regular-season championship a year ago, already has one Top Fuel win this season.

Mopar and Dodge will continue to have a strong presence in the midway at Las Vegas with an interactive fan display.

“It’s exciting to have Mopar and Dodge as the sponsors for such a huge race in our Countdown to the Championship,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “This race always plays a huge role in the championship chase and you can feel the energy at the track all weekend. Having amazing brands like Mopar and Dodge sponsor two of our Countdown to the Championship races, including the event at Martin, Michigan, in September, only raises the excitement level and we’re proud to have their support for what will be another incredible event in Vegas.”

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each won the fall race in Las Vegas last year. This season’s race will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Pro Stock’s Erica Enders has dominated The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the years, as her 10 wins at the fan-favorite facility are the most in NHRA history. Tony Schumacher’s eight wins are the most in Top Fuel, with reigning champ Antron Brown right behind with six. Ron Capps’ and Hagan’s six victories in Funny Car is tied for the most at the track with John Force and Robert Hight. Reigning Pro Stock world champ Greg Anderson has eight wins at the standout facility.

The Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, and the Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier E.T. Finals, where world champions will be crowned. The event also serves as the season finale in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

To purchase tickets to the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, please call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge.com.

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 88 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America’s performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.