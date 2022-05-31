Camping World Returns to SRX as the Entitlement Sponsor for 2022 Season

Mooresville, NC (May 31, 2022) – Camping World, America’s Recreation Dealer, returns as title sponsor for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), a six-race short-track series airing primetime Saturday nights this summer on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with SRX and retain the entitlement sponsorship for the 2022 season,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World. “Camping World is proud to support the drivers and race fans of the Superstar Racing Experience series, and we look forward to an electrifying six-week season.”

“Announcing Camping World as the SRX Series Entitlement Sponsor is fantastic because it was on my bucket list of things to do when I arrived here in January,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. To have Camping World and Marcus return for another year is great for SRX and the fans at the track and on CBS. We look forward to a great partnership, activation, and relationship for the upcoming season.”

The 2022 Camping World SRX Season runs for six consecutive weeks, beginning at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount+.

Tony Stewart, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip and Greg Biffle are the eight drivers competing full time for the 2022 Camping World SRX Series championship. For select races, the best of NASCAR, IndyCar and the local short-track community will join the full-time competitors. Fans can see Tony Kanaan, Matt Kenseth, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Dave Blaney, Hailie Deegan, Helio Castroneves, Ernie Francis Jr., Josef Newgarden, Ken Schrader, Bubba Pollard, Peyton Sellers, Matt Hirschman, and Cole Williams.

For more information on the Camping World SRX Series and the 2022 season, please visit SRXRacing.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About SRX Racing:

Announced in July 2020, the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series was founded by NASCAR Hall of Fame Driver Tony Stewart, NASCAR Hall of Fame Crew Chief Ray Evernham, George Pyne and Sandy Montag. The series made its debut on June 12, 2021, airing on CBS Primetime. Tony Stewart won the inaugural series championship. The series has seen a plethora ofracing talent behind the wheel including Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Helio Castroneves, Ernie Francis Jr., Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott, Marco Andretti, Tony Kanaan, Hailie Deegan, Greg Biffle, Doug Colby, and more. The second season kicks off on June 18, 2022.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 42 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.