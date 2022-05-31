Nitro Rallycross Announces Sweden On Sale Details

2-DAY WEEKEND EVENT COMING TO

STRANGNAS MOTORSTADION JULY 30-31;

TICKETS AVAILABLE STARTING THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 3rd

(Los Angeles – Tuesday, May 31, 2022) Nitro Rallycross has announced on sale details for the Sweden stop of its inaugural global series. The disruptive new force in motorsports is coming to Strangnas Motorstadion on July 30-31 for an action-packed weekend of racing that will be biggest Swedish event of the summer.

Motorsport icon Travis Pastrana will aim to take the checkered flag in Group E, Nitro RX’s new top class, featuring the most powerful vehicle in rallycross: the electrifying FC1-X. To top the podium, Pastrana will have to face off against the world’s best drivers on Nitro RX’s tough tracks, which push competitors’ limits with huge jumps, banked turns and steep berms. To date, Nitro RX Sweden’s stacked lineup includes Sweden’s Robin Larsson (DRR JC) and Norway’s Andreas Bakkerud (DRR JC), with more driver announcements coming soon.

Nitro Rallycross Sweden will also feature more high-impact racing action, including the iconic Supercar class, the development NRX Next division – which will feature female Swedish motorsport star Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (JC Raceteknik) – and more.

Pastrana said, ““We are so excited to bring Nitro Rallycross to Sweden. The fans are super passionate about motorsport and it is home to some of rallycross’ biggest names. Touring the world with Nitro Circus, the crew always looked forward to the energy the Swedish fans brought to the arena. I’m not sure there is a better fit for the high-adrenaline thrills and door-to-door racing of Nitro Rallycross.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday – June 3rd – and will be available at nitrorallycross.com. Both general admission weekend tickets and premium VIP access through Club Nitro RX passes will be available. More information on Club Nitro RX’s premium amenities is detailed below.

Nitro RX Sweden will be the second of ten rounds staged in six countries, following the series kickoff at the U.K.’s legendary Lydden Hill on 18-19 June. Additional stops include sites in the United States, Finland, Canada and Saudi Arabia, all building to the first global Nitro RX series championship.

Sweden fans will see the competition debut of the FC1-X. This revolutionary vehicle delivers the electric equivalent of 1,070 peak horsepower (800 kW) and accelerates from 0-60 in just 1.4 seconds, launching faster off the line than an F1 car. Nitro RX competitors got their first taste of the FC1-X’s game-changing capabilities during pre-season testing last month and came away impressed. This summer, with series points and championship standings on the line, look for drivers to take the gloves off.

The all-new, all electric FC1-X during pre-season testing

The FC1-X will flex its muscles in Nitro RX’s new top Group E division. Just as the legendary Group B cars set the motorsport world ablaze in the 1980s, Nitro RX’s new Group E class is set to make another quantum leap. That inspiration, supercharged by Nitro Circus’ limit-pushing DNA, will show the massive performance potential of electric vehicles unleashed by the fastest rallycross cars ever seen.

In addition to the competition debuts of the FC1-X and Group E, Nitro RX 2022-23 will feature an expanded offering of high-impact racing. Internal combustion Supercars will return, giving fans a double dose of elite rallycross competition while NRX Next is back as well, providing a pathway for the next generation of drivers. Nitro RX Sweden will also include a special CrossCar competition, offering fans even more wide-open action.

This season, fans can enjoy enhanced experiential elements at each Nitro RX stop, including the opportunity to get fully immersed in the event with the all-new Club Nitro RX. Highlighted by a private trackside viewing location and a brand-new Club Nitro RX area, passholders will enjoy all-inclusive food and beverage, a private lounge, on-site entertainment and a chance to meet Nitro RX drivers. This new premium experience puts fans in the center of the action all weekend long.

ABOUT NITRO RALLYCROSS

Launched in 2018 by motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross has revolutionized motorsport. With innovative purpose-built courses, banked turns inspired by the wide-open action of Supercross and short-form, head-to-head competition, Nitro RX creates high-impact, thrill-packed racing. Nitro RX’s custom-built tracks – featuring the biggest jumps seen in motorsports – create unrivalled racing excitement. The full-throttle competition is now set to go global with Nitro Rallycross’ expansion into a full standalone championship series. Nitro RX is also adding Group E, an electric circuit featuring the all-new FC1-X, the most powerful Rallycross vehicle ever built. For more information, visit NitroRallycross.com.

Nitro Rallycross is part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. Thrill One is a next-generation content company that lives at the nexus of sports, entertainment and lifestyle, combining the resources of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding, Nitro Rallycross and Thrill One Media. A multi-media platform founded in 2020, Thrill One is dedicated to creating mind-blowing action sports events and original content, fuelled by the most daring athletes, talent and brands in thrill-based entertainment. It also boasts one of the largest aggregate social audiences in action sports, with more than 40 million followers across its multiple brand pages and channels. Visit ThrillOne.com for additional information.