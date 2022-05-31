DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, June 4
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway, 1.25-mile oval
Race: 11 of 23
Event: Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles)
Schedule
Friday, June 3
Practice: 6:05 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 6:35 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 4
Race: 1:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
- The Toyota 200 will mark Hailie Deegan’s second career start at World Wide Technology Raceway, her 34th NCWTS appearance.
- Deegan recorded her best career finish at Gateway, finishing 9th in last year’s contest — up 12 spots from her starting position.
- The 20-year-old’s debut at Gateway was historic, scoring the best finish for a woman at a non-superspeedway race in the NCWTS.
- World Wide Technology Raceway is statistically one of Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr’s best tracks, averaging a finish of 7.9 while netting one career win, four top-fives and nine top-10’s in 11 total appearances.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray will make his 11th NCWTS start of the 2022 season and third career start at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday afternoon.
- In his previous two appearances at the 1.25-mile oval referred to as Gateway, Gray has finishes of 10th and 19th.
- Last Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 23-year-old took advantage of fresher tires on a late race restart to drive from 14th to sixth and earn his first top-10 since Atlanta Motor Speedway.
- Jerry Baxter has found considerable success at Gateway throughout his career, coming away victorious in NCWTS competition on two occasions — 2014 with Bubba Wallace and 2016 with Christopher Bell. In total between the Truck and Xfinity Series’, Baxter has two wins, five top-fives and six top-10s.
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
- Taylor Gray will climb behind the wheel of the No. 17 F-150 at World Wide Technology Raceway for his third start of the NCWTS season.
- Last season at Gateway, Gray started 26th and finished 12th to earn the second best finish of his Truck Series career.
- In two starts this season, the 17-year-old driver has been mired with bad luck and relegated to two 26th-place finishes at both Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville.
- Saturday’s race will be the second career appearance at Gateway for both crew chief Chad Johnston and Gray as they look to get a handle on the 1.25-mile racetrack.