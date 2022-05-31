Search
DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: World Wide Technology Raceway

By Official Release
0

Saturday, June 4
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway, 1.25-mile oval
Race: 11 of 23
Event: Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles)

Schedule
Friday, June 3
Practice: 6:05 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 6:35 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 4
Race: 1:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150﻿ ﻿

  • The Toyota 200 will mark Hailie Deegan’s second career start at World Wide Technology Raceway, her 34th NCWTS appearance.
  • Deegan recorded her best career finish at Gateway, finishing 9th in last year’s contest — up 12 spots from her starting position.
  • The 20-year-old’s debut at Gateway was historic, scoring the best finish for a woman at a non-superspeedway race in the NCWTS.
  • World Wide Technology Raceway is statistically one of Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr’s best tracks, averaging a finish of 7.9 while netting one career win, four top-fives and nine top-10’s in 11 total appearances.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

  • Tanner Gray will make his 11th NCWTS start of the 2022 season and third career start at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday afternoon.
  • In his previous two appearances at the 1.25-mile oval referred to as Gateway, Gray has finishes of 10th and 19th.
  • Last Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 23-year-old took advantage of fresher tires on a late race restart to drive from 14th to sixth and earn his first top-10 since Atlanta Motor Speedway.
  • Jerry Baxter has found considerable success at Gateway throughout his career, coming away victorious in NCWTS competition on two occasions — 2014 with Bubba Wallace and 2016 with Christopher Bell. In total between the Truck and Xfinity Series’, Baxter has two wins, five top-fives and six top-10s.

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150

  • Taylor Gray will climb behind the wheel of the No. 17 F-150 at World Wide Technology Raceway for his third start of the NCWTS season.
  • Last season at Gateway, Gray started 26th and finished 12th to earn the second best finish of his Truck Series career.
  • In two starts this season, the 17-year-old driver has been mired with bad luck and relegated to two 26th-place finishes at both Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville.
  • Saturday’s race will be the second career appearance at Gateway for both crew chief Chad Johnston and Gray as they look to get a handle on the 1.25-mile racetrack.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
