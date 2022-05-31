Two Friends Golf And Jack Wood Tee Up At World Wide Technology Raceway

STATESVILLE, NC: GMS Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with golfing apparel company, Two Friends Golf. The primary partnership, which will hit the racetrack this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, is sure to be a hit and will appeal to the younger generation of racing fans and golfing fans alike.

Founded in 2020 by two friends who enjoyed playing golf and having an even better time while doing it, the clothing brand sought to revolutionize the golf apparel world. Two Friends Golf burst onto the scene promoting wild, bold polo designs, instantly becoming popular with college aged men and women. Now, as the brand becomes more popular than ever, they have branched out to produce other products such as swim trunks, custom golfing gloves, hats, and more.

Jack Wood fits their brand’s image to a tee, and is excited to welcome the new partnership, stating this before the announcement: “I’m a huge fan of what Matt, Nate, and the entire Two Friends Golf family has been working on over the past couple of years. Their designs fit great with my personal style, and I believe that they can be a hit with some other young NASCAR drivers who golf as well. I’m thankful to have their support as we race at Gateway this weekend, and look forward to debuting our colorful No. 24 TFG Chevy. Hopefully, we can execute and hit a hole-in-one this week!”

Gateway is the site of Wood’s best-career finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (10th in 2021), so it makes for the perfect location to kick off the new partnership. The team looks forward to an exciting weekend in St. Louis with Two Friends Golf.

“We are very excited for not only the race this weekend but also the opportunity to debut the first NASCAR truck sponsored by a golf apparel company. Jack’s personality fits our brand perfectly and we knew we’d be a great match with him the second we started working together. We are ready to start our engines for a great future working with Jack, Ryan, and everyone at GMS Racing!” said Matt Erickson, Co-Founder of Two Friends Golf.

Fans can watch Jack Wood race the Two Friends Golf Chevrolet Silverado RST at WWT Raceway on Saturday, June 4th at 1:30 PM ET live on FS1. Follow Jack across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with his handle, @DriverJackWood.

Visit www.twofriendsgolf.com to browse the entire TFG online product catalog and make sure to follow the brand across Instagram and TikTok with their handle, @TwoFriendsGolf.

﻿ABOUT TWO FRIENDS GOLF:

Two Friends Golf was brought to life in Scottsdale, Arizona by two friends that have been buddies since the first day of college (SKOO Sun Devils). After playing a course on a hot afternoon, we started to realize something: golf needs to change. We don’t mean changing the game itself, but changing the way your average golfer dressed. Almost everyone we saw on the course was wearing a single color, no character, average golf polo. Now don’t get us wrong, we’re not the greatest golfers, but we believe the better you dress, the better you play approach to the game.

As soon as we left the golf course, we immediately searched google to find our wardrobe upgrade but ultimately couldn’t find something that screamed “this guy’s about to hit a hole-in-one.” So what did we do? Well, we researched for months, created design after design, and found a way to put our personalities into golf polos of our own. Our original plan was to make golf polos for ourselves and then have a few extras for friends and family. But after seeing all of the built-up excitement for our golf polos, we knew that we needed way more than just a couple of polos. Within two hours, Two Friends Golf completely sold out of both designs. At that point, we decided to go full steam ahead and make the best dang golf apparel company there is. Since then, we’re in three retail locations and one golf pro shop in Arizona.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

