BLAINE PERKINS: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes: World Wide Technology Raceway

BLAINE PERKINS

No. 9 Warrior Health Foundation Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Toyota 200

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Venue: World Wide Technology Raceway

Location: Madison, Illinois

Track Description: 1.25-mile(s)

Race: 160 laps / 200 miles

Welcome Warrior Health Foundation … Created in May 2018 by Sean Rosario, a former member of SEAL Team Six, formally known as the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DevGru), the Warrior Health Foundation (WHF) was created to to improve the quality of life for Special Operations Forces (SOF) veterans of the Global War on Terrorism through the provision of high-quality free or low-cost proactive and preventative healthcare services. WHF focuses on improving the physical and cognitive functions of veterans using holistic and evidence-based care. The goal of WHF is to provide care at no charge to veterans and achieve “Peak Wellness.” For more information on how to apply or donate to the Warrior Health Foundation, please visit warriorhealthfoundation.org.

Gateway to the West … This week will mark Blaine Perkins’ track debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at the World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR).

The 1.25-mile track, located just outside of St. Louis, Mo., has been hosting NASCAR sanctioned events since 1997, first with the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), then the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The track, formerly Gateway Motorsports Park, became a permanent fixture on the NASCAR Camping World Truck series schedule in 2014.

Speedway Stats: The Bakersfield, Calif., -native has six combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length).

BLAINE PERKINS STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Warrior Health Foundation Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports

On the World Wide Technology Raceway:

“I am excited to get to Gateway (World Wide Technology Raceway) this weekend, and also to begin our partnership with the Warrior Health Foundation. This is a foundation I truly believe in and could not be happier to represent them on the track with this special paint scheme. Coming off Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to be able to showcase the works of this foundation as they continue their support of Special Ops military service members.”

Follow Blaine Perkins’ on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit www.BlainePerkins.com or connect with Blaine Perkins on Facebook (OfficialBlainePerkins), Twitter (@BlainePerkins21) or Instagram (@blaineperkins21).

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 57 starts with three drivers, including Grant Enfinger, and Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 24.1 and an average finishing position of 23.3.

CR7 MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the World Wide Technology Raceway … This weekend will mark CR7 Motorsports’ second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the intriguing 1.25-mile oval, defined by its unique shape and varying degrees of banking in each corner. The organization posted a team best 25th-place finish at the track on August 20, 2021 with driver Grant Enfinger. The one previous start at the World Wide Technology Raceway has earned CR7 Motorsports an average starting position of 25.00 and an average finish of 30.0.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at the World Wide Technology Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, June 4, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Gateway at 12:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 1:00 p.m. (ET). Practice and qualifying for the 11th event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday, June 3 at 6:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.