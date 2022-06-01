KRIS WRIGHT: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes: World Wide Technology Raceway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Toyota 200

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Venue: World Wide Technology Raceway

Location: Madison, Illinois

Track Description: 1.25-mile(s)

Race: 160 laps / 200 miles

F.N.B. Corporation Returns … F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the United States, returns to the track with Kris Wright on the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports for the second consecutive weekend with the updated patriotic paint scheme. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., FNB first partnered with Wright in 2020 at the DAYTONA Road Course in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for his debut in NASCAR national series competition.

Meet Me in St. Louis … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance at the 1.25-mile quad-oval track, located just east of St. Louis, Mo. The Wexford, Pa., native has one start at the World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), with a 18th-place finish on August 20, 2021.

In addition, Wright has one ARCA Menards Series start (2020) at the World Wide Technology Raceway with a 18th-place finish, after starting in the eighth-place.

Speedway Stats: Kris Wright has 16 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2- miles in length).

KRIS WRIGHT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY PERFORMANCE PROFILE

Date Event Start Finish Laps Status Led

August 20, 2021 Toyota 200 presented by CK Power 22 18 161/163 Running 0

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports

On the World Wide Technology Raceway:

“I am happy with the direction our Niece Motorsports team has gone this past week with the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado, and we are looking positively upon that package for Gateway (World Wide Technology Raceway). The race last year was crazy, so I am keeping an eye out for that, but ultimately, I’m excited to keep our momentum going.”

In the Rearview Mirror: Charlotte Motor Speedway … Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, finished in the 19th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday, May 27, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, located in Concord, N.C.. Wright started in the 22nd-place in the 35-truck field. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 30 he was in the 19th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, Wright held the 21st-place. The 27-year-old was scored as high as the 11th-place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 325 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected four victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway, and Pocono, 2022: Charlotte), 23 top-five finishes and 60 top-10 finishes and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 19.1.

NIECE MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the World Wide Technology Raceway … The organization posted a team best finish of a victory at the track on June 22, 2019, with driver Ross Chastain. The 11 previous starts at the World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly Gateway International Raceway and Gateway Motorsports Park, have earned Niece Motorsports one win, one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes, with an overall average starting position of 18.5 and an average finish of 16.2.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at the World Wide Technology Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, June 4, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Gateway at 12:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 1:00 p.m. (ET). Practice and qualifying for the 11th event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday, June 3 at 6:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.