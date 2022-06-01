GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: World Wide Technology Raceway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

World Wide Technology Raceway Career Stats

NCWTS Starts: 5, Poles: 1 (2018), Best finish: 5th (2017), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 88

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 10, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 2nd (Charlotte), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 6, Laps led: 15, Current points position: 9th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will race with GMS Racing chassis no. 325 in St. Louis. This chassis was last raced by Grant at Kansas Speedway where it finished in third place just a few races ago, and was driven to victory lane at Martinsville Speedway in 2021 with Zane Smith.

Flexing Some Muscle: With three top-five finishes in the bank so far in 2022, Grant Enfinger, Charles Denike, and the No. 23 team are hungry for more. A strong second place run at Charlotte Motor Speedway served as a huge morale boost for the organization, and heading to a track where GMS Racing has three wins at in the past, their first victory of the season just might be on the horizon.

Playoffs Outlook: Entering this weekend’s event at World Wide Technology Raceway, there remains only six races left to run until the start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Grant Enfinger currently sits in ninth position in the points standings, wielding a 42 point gap to the cutoff line. The No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevy currently holds down the tenth position in the owners’ points standings, with a 14 point gap to the nearest truck.

Driver Appearances: Grant Enfinger will participate in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver autograph session on Saturday morning in the infield fan zone at Gateway. Fans are encouraged to attend to meet their favorite NCWTS drivers from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM local time. ﻿- GE Quote: “I am heading into this weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway with a lot of confidence. Charles and all of GMS Racing team have been putting in so much effort, and I feel like it’s starting to pay off. Gateway is a track that falls right in my wheelhouse, and knowing the team’s successful history here, I am ready to capitalize on a great race. We have been showing some signs of great improvement over the past few weeks, and I feel that we should be able to contend for the win this weekend.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Two Friends Golf Chevrolet Silverado RST

World Wide Technology Raceway Career Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 21st, Best finish: 10th (2021), Top 10s: 1

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 10, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 23rd

About Two Friends Golf: Founded in 2020 by two friends who enjoyed playing golf and having an even better time while doing it, the clothing brand sought to revolutionize the golf apparel world. Two Friends Golf burst onto the scene promoting wild, bold polo designs, instantly becoming popular with college aged men and women. Now, as the brand becomes more popular than ever, they have branched out to produce other products such as swim trunks, custom golfing gloves, hats, and more.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 337 in this week’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway. In its debut race, this chassis was driven to a dominant win at Gateway in 2021 by Sheldon Creed, where he led 142 of 163 laps at the 1.25-mile track. Wood has one start in this Silverado RST, coming at Kansas Speedway in May where he finished 26th.

Looking To Repeat: World Wide Technology Raceway is the site of Jack Wood’s first top-10 finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which came in last year’s running of the Toyota 200. Wood is still chasing after his first top-10 finish of the season, but believes that this race might just be his best shot at achieving that goal.

Sunoco ROTY Update: A 23rd place finish in the series’ most recent event at Charlotte Motor Speedway bumped Jack Wood up to second in the Sunoco Rookie Of The Year points standings. Wood is now only 14 points behind Lawless Alan in their battle for ROTY.

Driver Appearances: Jack Wood will participate in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver autograph session on Saturday morning in the infield fan zone at Gateway. Fans are encouraged to attend to meet their favorite NCWTS drivers from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM local time.

JW Quote: “I’m really looking forward to going back to Gateway, I earned my first top-10 finish there last year, so there’s definitely some high hopes to go back there and have a solid run. It’s going to be nice to go back to somewhat a short track, which is similar to what I grew up racing on. We are still waiting to find that race to turn our season around, but there is a lot of confidence in this No. 24 team, so we are going to put our heads down and give it all we’ve got with our Two Friends Golf Chevy.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

