Carson Hocevar – Toyota 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Toyota 200 (160 Laps/200 Miles) | World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, June 4 | Madison, Ill. | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Saturday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “Our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team is ready to continue our stretch of strong runs this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. [Crew chief] Phil Gould and the rest of our crew have consistently put together fast Chevrolet Silverados week-to-week and this weekend will be no different.”

Hocevar at World Wide Technology Raceway: Hocevar makes his third career start at World Wide Technology Raceway Saturday afternoon. Hocevar ran to a 15th-place finish in his track debut in 2020 before producing a top-10 showing with an 8th-place finish during his rookie season in 2021.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway with associate sponsorship from Worldwide Express and GMPartsNow.

Last Time Out (North Carolina Education Lottery 200 – Start: 4th / Finish: 16th): Hocevar led twice for race-high 57 laps in Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and held just over a six-second lead when Jesse Little and Tyler Ankrum brought out the caution in turn three with four laps to go.

Hocevar chose the inside lane for the final restart with the No. 17 of Ryan Preece on the outside as the two led the field into turn one for the first attempt at overtime. The two ran side-by-side on lap 136 when Hocevar got loose and slid up the track into Preece, damaging both vehicles and bringing out the caution.

The No. 42 team worked to repair ride side and rear damage to their Chevrolet under caution and salvaged a 16th-place finish following the second and final overtime attempt.

