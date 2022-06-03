GMS Racing ARCA Portland Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 43 DeLand Motorsports & Outdoors GMS Racing Chevrolet

Portland Stats

﻿- Daniel Dye has no prior starts at Portland International Raceway

2022 ARCA Menards Series West Stats

Starts: 1

Top 5’s: 1

Top 10’s: 1

Poles: 0

Avg Finish: 2.0

Notes:

Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the 12-turn, 1.967-mile road course Portland International Raceway, driving the GMS Racing No. 43 Orlando Longwood Auto Auction, DeLand Motorsports & Outdoors Chevrolet.

This will be the first road course start for Dye in any form of racing vehicle.

DD has a pair of ARCA Menards Series West starts, both coming at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, with one top-five finish.

Crew Chief Travis Sharpe will call the shots from the pit box for Dye, and Jeff Gotelaer will serve as the primary spotter for the No. 43.

The 57-lap event will be run rain or shine. General Tire will provide a wet weather tread compound in the case of rain.

The Portland 112 will be streamed live on FloRacing at 7:30 PM ET. USA Network will rebroadcast the event on Thursday, June 16, at 2:00 PM ET.

Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel’s Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

Quote:

“I’m really excited to go out west and have the opportunity to gain some experience on a road course. Chevrolet gave me the chance to learn at Ron Fellows driving school in Nevada earlier this year, but that is my only road racing experience so far. We go to Mid Ohio and Watkins Glen with our GMS team later this season, so it’s important for me to build on the notebook this weekend. I’m confident BMR and Travis Sharpe will have a fast race car for me on Saturday.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

