Spire Motorsports Nashville NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

In 12 previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Spire Motorsports has two top-five finishes with a best result of second earned twice by Zane Smith (2024) and Carson Hocevar (2025). Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet ZL1s in the Cup Series for Daniel Suárez, Michael McDowell and Hocevar, respectively.

The 300-lap Cup Series event will be televised live on Prime Video Sunday, May 31 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 14th of 36 points-paying races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule will also be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Daniel Suárez – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Daniel Suárez will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

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The Monterrey, Mexico native has made five NASCAR Cup Series starts at Nashville, earning one top-10 and four top-20 finishes while leading one lap at the 1.33-mile, D-shaped oval. He holds an average starting position of 14.4 and an average finish of 20.0, with his best result at “Music City” coming in 2021 when he finished seventh. He has completed 100 percent of the laps contested at Nashville over those five starts (1531/1531). Last season, Suárez started 32nd and finished 16th.

Last week at Charlotte, Suárez earned his third-career NASCAR Cup Series victory, and first since joining Spire Motorsports, in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. NASCAR officials called the race after 373 of 400 laps due to persistent rain. The team also jumped to 10th in the series’ championship point standings, gaining four positions.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, is a veteran of 336 Cup Series starts and has notched three wins, 26 top fives and 78 top-10s in NASCAR’s premier division. Suarez has led 925 laps and earned three poles since 2017.

Out of Suárez’s 336 Cup Series starts, 162 have come on intermediate tracks. Over those races, he earned wins at Charlotte (2026) and Atlanta (2024), 12 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes while leading 405 laps. This season, at venues generally considered intermediate-style tracks, Suárez finished fifth at Atlanta, 30th at Phoenix, 18th at Las Vegas, seventh at Darlington, sixth at Texas and first at Charlotte.

Daniel Suárez Quote

Coming off the Coca-Cola 600 victory, you’ll roll off last in Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s race. What’s your mindset heading into Nashville?

“I really enjoyed one of my favorite races of the year with my family, friends, partners and team, but now it’s time to turn the page and focus on Nashville. Qualifying is so important there, and we want to put together the best lap possible on Saturday. We’re working hard to bring another fast race car this weekend and hopefully put ourselves in position to fight for another win. The momentum and confidence we gained from Charlotte means a lot to our whole group, and we want to keep building on that. It would also be really cool to win the Gibson guitar trophy. I’d love to have that sitting in my garage right next to the Coca-Cola fridge.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Ryan Sparks

Ryan Sparks is the Crew Chief of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Sparks has called 215 NASCAR Cup Series races since making his debut atop the pit box in 2020, recording one victory, six top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. Sparks earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series win with driver Daniel Suárez in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, which was shortened due to weather. The race-winning call came on the final pit stop, when Sparks opted for two right-side tires on the No. 7 car — a strategy that ultimately secured the victory.

In total, the newly minted Cup Series winning Crew Chief, has called five races at Nashville since 2021, with his best result coming that same year when he finished 15th. Across 103 starts on intermediate-style tracks, he has recorded one win, three top-five and six top-10 finishes.

Sparks joined Spire Motorsports in 2021, where he served as both Crew Chief and Competition Director, leading the organization’s competitive and technical efforts. In 2026, Sparks serves in a singular role as crew chief for Daniel Suárez.

Sparks brings more than a decade of experience across all three national series, highlighted by 13 seasons at Richard Childress Racing and contributions to title-winning campaigns in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (2011) and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (2013).

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Michael McDowell will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Garner Trucking Chevrolet ZL1 in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Garner Trucking, the Official Transportation Partner of Spire Motorsports since 2023, will be featured as the primary sponsor aboard McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two races in 2026, beginning this weekend. The Garner livery will return to the primary position aboard McDowell’s No. 71 machine next weekend at Michigan International Speedway and include additional branding from Alvys and 419 Black Swamp Bucks at both races. Garner Trucking provides Spire Motorsports with the semi tractors the team utilizes to transport its equipment to NASCAR races across the country and has been named a Best Fleets to Drive For ® carrier for 10-straight years – a national recognition voted on by the company’s professional drivers. The family-owned and -operated business was started in 1960 by Vern and Jean Garner. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, Garner Trucking is highly regarded in the industry for its excellent safety record and on-time delivery performance. Garner is now owned and operated by second generation daughter Sherri Garner Brumbaugh.

In five previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at the suburban Nashville oval, McDowell has earned one top-15 and two top-20 results. The 19-year Cup Series veteran earned a series/venue-best 13th-place finish in the 2022 300-lap event. The Glendale Ariz., native has logged a 19.2 average start and a 22.6 average finish at the 1.333-mile Tennessee oval, highlighted by a qualifying effort of eighth in last season’s 400 miler.

The father-of-five started 14th and led 31 laps at the series’ 2024 visit to the D-shaped concrete oval but was forced to retire early with a drivetrain issue and settle for a 35th-place finish.

McDowell has made four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway between 2009–2010 and earned venue-best eighth-place finish in the division’s June 2009 visit.

Last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, McDowell finished 14th in an event that saw his Spire Motorsports’ stablemate Daniel Suarez take the checkered flag in Sunday’s rain shortened Coca-Cola 600.

Through the first 13 races of the 2026 campaign, the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion owns an average starting position of 16.5, a 19.5 average finish, including two top-five and three top-10 finishes and currently sits 20th in the Cup Series’ championship point standings.

Over his last three races, the two-time Cup Series winner has earned one top-five and a trio of top-15 finishes, including a runner-up effort at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. He finished eighth in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway and 14th last weekend at Charlotte.

McDowell started from the pole position at the venue’s 2007 ARCA Menards Series race where he led 33 laps before an engine failure ended his day just three laps from the checkered flag.

Michael McDowell Quote

The 71 is building momentum, how do you feel heading to Nashville?

“Nashville is a track I’ve always enjoyed. I’ve had the chance to race there quite a bit over the years in the ARCA and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and when I first got to the Cup Series, it was also a place where we did a lot of testing. It’s a unique track because it kind of blends characteristics of a short track and an intermediate, which makes it a lot of fun from the driver’s seat. In these cars, you’re shifting a lot and managing different opportunities throughout the race, so it keeps you engaged. It’s a place where I feel like we’ve had strong speed, even if the results don’t necessarily reflect that. We’ve had some tough breaks there with incidents and mechanical issues, including last year, but overall, it’s a track where I feel like we’ve shown good pace and had solid potential. With the speed our Spire Motorsports organization has been bringing to the track and the momentum we have been building over the last few weeks, I’m ready to get to Nashville.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Travis Peterson

Following the birth of his daughter Sophie that kept him from his crew chief duties at the NASCAR All-Star Race, Crew Chief Travis Peterson returned to pit road last weekend at Charlotte and led McDowell to a 14th-place finish at the Coca-Cola 600.

The West Bend, Wis., native is a mechanical engineering graduate of the William States Lee College of Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The 35-year-old has called 125 races in NASCAR’s premier series, securing eight poles, one win, nine top fives and 26 top 10s.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Carson Hocevar will race Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chili’s Ride the ‘DenteTM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s 400-mile race at Nashville Superspeedway, his third start on the 1.33-mile concrete oval in NASCAR’s premier division.

It’s time to Ride the ‘DenteTM … Again’te! Hocevar’s black, white and red Chili’s® Grill & Bar design returns this weekend, a livery featuring pepper vines crawling across the top and sides, a homage to Chili’s founder Larry Lavine and the fashion sense he displayed in the early days of the 50-year-old restaurant brand.

Through 13 races, Hocevar sits ninth in points, just five markers out of eighth. His one win, three top fives, five top 10s, 356 points scored, average starting position of 11.2 and 15.2 average finish are all career highs through the first 13 points-paying races of the 2026 season. The team’s average starting and finishing positions have each improved by nearly eight spots compared to this point in 2025.

Last season, the 23-year-old driver started 26th and rallied to score a venue-best runner-up finish at Nashville. Hocevar raced inside the top five for most of the evening and reached the second position over the final 102 circuits before falling just short of what would have been his first career victory. He finished 16th in 2024.

In three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the suburban Music City oval, Hocevar owns one win, two top fives and two top 10s. He secured his second of six CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victories at Nashville in 2023 when he inherited the lead on Lap 110 and survived a restart on old tires with just three laps remaining to secure the victory.

One day after his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory at Nashville, Hocevar made a rare O’Reilly Auto Parts Series appearance for Spire Motorsports. He qualified eighth, and despite spending the entire day in the top 10, was swept up in an incident during a Lap-53 restart, dealing day-ending damage to his No. 77 Camaro.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year registered his first-career victory last month at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He survived a late-race restart with three laps remaining with help from his Chevrolet teammates and took the checkered flag. He became the 13th driver to earn their inaugural series victory at Talladega, and registered Spire Motorsports’ first win since the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with driver Justin Haley.

In last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Portage, Mich., native started 23rd and raced just outside of the top 10 near the halfway point. Unfortunately, an equipment issue during a green-flag pit stop pinned the team one lap down. They were unable to return to the lead lap the remainder of the evening and were credited with a 23rd-place finish.

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Carson Hocevar Quotes

Nashville has been good to you in the past. It is also very unique compared to anything else on the schedule. Why is that?

“What makes it unique is it looks like a mile and a half but doesn’t race like one, per se. You have to slow down for the corner way more than you’d think and downshift, all while knowing there isn’t much banking there to support you. The size is very deceiving for how tight the corners are.”

Nashville marks Chili’s final race as primary sponsor for the year. What will you take away from this season with them?

“I love having Chili’s on our car, and we had a really fun year. They were on the car when I got my first win at Talladega, then we backed it up with a truck win together at Texas a week later. They have truly come up with one of the most iconic car and suit designs in the garage, and that is obviously reflected by the fan reaction. Thank you to the entire Chili’s team for everything they do for us.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Luke Lambert

Crew chief Luke Lambert is in his third season at Spire Motorsports and fourth with driver Carson Hocevar. The duo has logged one win, two pole awards, six top-five and 20 top-10 finishes in 93 races together.

The 16-year veteran crew chief has called four NASCAR Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway, highlighted by Hocevar’s runner-up result last season.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.