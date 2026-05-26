Spire Motorsports Allegiance 200 Race Advance

In seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Spire Motorsports has earned one win and three top five finishes. Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in last year’s Rackley Roofing 200 after leading 61 laps.

The Allegiance 200 will be televised live on FS1 Friday, May 29 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 11th of 25 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Rajah Caruth – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Rajah Caruth will race Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday’s Allegiance 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

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Caruth will pull double duty this weekend, where he’ll also race Jordan Anderson Racing’s No. 32 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Camaro in Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Sports Illustrated Resorts 250.

Caruth competes full time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and splits his driving duties between JR Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing. Over the first 15 races of the 2026 season, he has logged one pole, one top five, five top 10s and sits 13th in points.

The 23-year-old driver will make his fourth CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the 1.33-mile concrete oval. Last season, Caruth held off a hard-charging Corey Heim and Layne Riggs to earn his second-career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory. After hitting pit road for the final time in the third position, the No. 71 pit crew nailed the stop, putting their driver out front to start the Final Stage where he led the final 51 laps en route to the win.

Prior to the victory, the Winston-Salem (N.C) State University graduate qualified fifth and finished fourth in the 2024 event at Nashville. In his first visit to the facility in 2023, Caruth led his first lap in a NASCAR national series race on Lap 36, only to immediately report fuel pick-up issues and drop outside the top 20. He ultimately fell 32 laps down as the team addressed the issue.

In 75 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, the Washington, D.C., native has racked up two poles, two wins, 10 top fives, 29 top 10s and paced the field for 259 laps.

Caruth will be at the controls of Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-089 Friday night. This is the same Spire Motorsports-prepared Chevy Silverado Carson Hocevar drove to Victory Lane last May at Kansas Speedway. Most recently, Kyle Busch raced this truck to a runner-up finish at Texas Motor Speedway.

Rajah Caruth Quote

How does it feel to return to Spire Motorsports and drive the No. 7 truck?

“I’m happy to be back in the building at Spire and see a lot of familiar faces. I wish it were under better circumstances but it’s still a privilege to be behind the wheel of the No. 7 Silverado. I hope we can continue to honor Kyle Busch with a winning effort this weekend.”

You won at Nashville last season and have run up front in all three starts. Why is it in your wheelhouse?

“To be honest, I’m not too sure. It is a great mix of speed like an intermediate track, and corners that share similarities to some short tracks across the country. I personally love the concrete tracks and expect Nashville is going to put on a great show.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Brian Pattie

Brian Pattie is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST, an entry that will see a host of all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel across the 2026 season.

Through the season’s first 10 races, the No. 7 team sits third in the division’s owner points standings on the strength of two wins, four top-five and six top-10 finishes.

Pattie has called three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Nashville Superspeedway, highlighted by a runner-up finish last season with Corey Day. He adds a pair of Cup Series races at the venue, where he secured a sixth-place finish in 2021 with driver Ricky Stenhouse.

The 51-year-old is familiar with Nashville’s Victory Lane after leading Reed Sorenson to a dominant first-career Xfinity Series victory in the March 2005 Pepsi 300. Sorenson qualified on the pole, led 197 of the event’s 225 laps, lapped up to the eighth position and managed a whopping 14.417 second margin of victory.

The 24-year industry veteran spent 14 seasons in NASCAR’s premier division. As a crew chief, he has amassed six wins in Cup Series competition, 11 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and nine in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He stands as one of 11 crew chiefs to win races across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

Jesse Love – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Jesse Love will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday’s Flote 200 at Nashville Superspeedway. Love is the defending NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion and full-time driver of Richard Childress Racing’s No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet.

Delaware Life is an insurance and annuity company that empowers financial professionals with a wide array of customizable solutions. A subsidiary of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings LLC, Delaware Life focuses on delivering a seamless experience for advisors. The company understands how important it is to find the right fit for every client, every situation and every individual need. Delaware Life is passionate about equipping advisors with annuities that give their customers peace of mind and a successful future, allowing them to plan, with confidence, for whatever’s next.

The 150-lap event will mark Love’s fourth CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start and first with Spire Motorsports. In three previous starts, he has recorded one top-five (Phoenix ’23) and one top-10 finish (Gateway ’23).

Love will pull double duty at Nashville this weekend, where he’ll also race the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Sports Illustrated Resorts 250. He is currently second in the division’s championship point standings and boasts six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes over the first 15 races of the 2026 campaign. Last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Love started 17th and raced his way to a spirited runner-up finish.

The Menlo Park, Calif., native has made a pair of O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway, where he finished third in 2024 and eighth last season.

Love will drive Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-092 Friday evening in its third start. This is the same truck Carson Hocevar drove to Victory Lane earlier this season at Texas Motor Speedway.

Jesse Love Quote

You’ve only made three Truck Series starts, but already have a top-five and two top-10 finishes. What are your expectations heading into Nashville?

“I’ve ran well in the trucks and the couple of races that I did run, I came pretty close to winning. I’m not really sure why I adapt well to it, but I think it’s probably because it’s kind of similar to ARCA that I got to run a good bit of when I was younger so for whatever reason, when I do get to run a truck, it comes somewhat naturally to me. It seems like Spire Motorsports and everybody involved on the 77 team does a really good job and always executes good weekends, building fast Chevrolet Silverados. I’m looking forward to being in that position and it’s always a lot of fun watching, seeing, and learning from how they run the truck races. Being in a Spire truck is a winning situation. I’m just excited to get out there. I’m not really big on setting expectations but obviously, I’m going to the racetrack with the mindset that I’m going to try to win the race and bring a trophy home to Spire Motorsports. That’s the plan. That’s how I’ll prepare for it but as a driver, you know you always want to go there with the most confidence so I’m looking forward to getting out there and exploring, feeling new things, working with new people and a new team. I’m super grateful for Spire Motorsports, Jeff Dickerson, Dan Towriss and everybody at Delaware Life for making this happen. I really appreciate Richard Childress Racing for allowing me to do this and continue to work on my craft. Without RCR, opportunities like this wouldn’t be possible either.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Chad Walter

Chad Walter is the Crew Chief of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST, an entry that will see multiple all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2026 season.

Walter has called four CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Nashville Superspeedway, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in 2024 with Rajah Caruth at the controls.

In nine NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events atop the box at Nashville, the Cornell (N.Y.) University graduate has collected two top fives and four top 10s, including a Kennametal Pole Award.

Between NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, the Albion, N.Y. native has racked up seven wins, 52 top fives and 142 top 10s.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.