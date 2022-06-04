CHEVY NCS AT GATEWAY: Post-Qualifying Notes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

ENJOY ILLINOIS 300

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIFYING NOTES

JUNE 4, 2022

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

4th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1

10th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 MOOSE FRATERNITY CAMARO ZL1

15th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1

16th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS CAMARO ZL1

19th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 BUILT.COM CAMARO ZL1

21st ERIK JONES, NO. 43 BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP CAMARO ZL1

23rd DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 TOOTSIE’S ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1

24th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1

25th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

26th TY DILLON, NO. 42 CHEVROLET MILITARY APPRECIATION CAMARO ZL1

27th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 SUNNYD CAMARO ZL1

28th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

29th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 GET BIOETHANOL CAMARO ZL1

33rd JOSH BILICKI, NO. 77 ZEIGLER AUTO GROUP CAMARO ZL1

35th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Chase Briscoe (Ford)

2nd Austin Cindric (Ford)

3rd Christopher Bell (Toyota)

4th Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

5th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

· Group A Qualifying – Round One: Ross Chastain led Chevrolet as the fifth-fastest car in Group A, Round One of qualifying, advancing his No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1 to the final round of qualifying.

· Group B Qualifying – Round One: Tyler Reddick advanced to the final round of qualifying after posting the second-fastest lap in Group B, Round One of qualifying in his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1.

· The top-10 lineup of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway was set after a final single-car, single-lap run. Tyler Reddick qualified in fourth, with Ross Chastain rounding out the Team Chevy top-10 in tenth.

· FS1 will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 5. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

