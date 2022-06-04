CHEVY NCS AT GATEWAY: Post-Qualifying Notes

NASCAR CUP SERIES
WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY
ENJOY ILLINOIS 300
TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIFYING NOTES
JUNE 4, 2022
TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:
POS. DRIVER
4th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1
10th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 MOOSE FRATERNITY CAMARO ZL1
15th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1
16th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS CAMARO ZL1
19th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 BUILT.COM CAMARO ZL1
21st ERIK JONES, NO. 43 BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP CAMARO ZL1
23rd DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 TOOTSIE’S ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1
24th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1
25th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1
26th TY DILLON, NO. 42 CHEVROLET MILITARY APPRECIATION CAMARO ZL1
27th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 SUNNYD CAMARO ZL1
28th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1
29th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 GET BIOETHANOL CAMARO ZL1
33rd JOSH BILICKI, NO. 77 ZEIGLER AUTO GROUP CAMARO ZL1
35th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1
TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:
POS. DRIVER
1st Chase Briscoe (Ford)
2nd Austin Cindric (Ford)
3rd Christopher Bell (Toyota)
4th Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)
5th Ryan Blaney (Ford)
· Group A Qualifying – Round One: Ross Chastain led Chevrolet as the fifth-fastest car in Group A, Round One of qualifying, advancing his No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1 to the final round of qualifying.
· Group B Qualifying – Round One: Tyler Reddick advanced to the final round of qualifying after posting the second-fastest lap in Group B, Round One of qualifying in his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1.
· The top-10 lineup of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway was set after a final single-car, single-lap run. Tyler Reddick qualified in fourth, with Ross Chastain rounding out the Team Chevy top-10 in tenth.
· FS1 will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 5. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
