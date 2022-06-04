RCR Event Preview – Gateway / Portland

Richard Childress Racing at World Wide Technology Raceway … The NASCAR Cup Series will make its debut at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. Richard Childress Racing has tasted success at the 1.25-mile speedway located near Madison, Ill., racking up two wins with Kevin Harvick in consecutive races in 2000 and 2001. Harvick led 221 of 400 possible laps 55.25 percent) in those races. Harvick gave Childress his first Xfinity Series title as a owner in 2001.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland … This will be the first NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway. NASCAR has held events in the area at Portland Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series competed at the half-mile speedway in 1956 and 1957 while the Truck Series held four races at the facility from 1995-1998. Mike Skinner, driving an RCR truck, won the inaugural event in impressive fashion, winning the pole and leading all 200 laps. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and Northwest Series competed at Portland Speedway until 2000.

Catch the Action … The Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, June 4 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action at WWTR … The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway will be televised live on Sunday, June 5 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.





This Week’s Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway … Although this weekend marks the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Austin Dillon does have one start at the track in the NASCAR Truck Series, finishing seventh after starting sixth in 2010.

Delivering Performance On the Track and For the Planet … Austin Dillon will race the Get Bioethanol Chevy at World Wide Technology Raceway, showcasing the performance benefits of racing with earth kind and engine smart bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. Whether it’s delivering cleaner and cooler high octane on the racetrack or a more affordable option for summer road trips, plant-based bioethanol makes a positive impact on our planet. Sunday’s race marks 20 million NASCAR miles driven on Sunoco Green E15, a notable milestone for the environment as NASCAR’s partnership with Get Bioethanol has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent across its three national touring series while also increasing horsepower on the track. Learn more about bioethanol at getbioethanol.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

You’ve competed at World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Truck Series, but it’s been a few years. What are your thoughts about the weekend?

“Like everyone else, I’m not sure what to expect. It’s been a long time since I’ve raced at Gateway in the NASCAR Truck Series. I remember we did okay in the race, but a lot can change about a track in 12 years. I do think our Richard Childress Racing team has performed well this season, and a mile-long track like World Wide Technology Raceway will play into our strengths. I’ve been spending time on the simulator to prepare for the race, and I feel ready and excited to get there.”



This Week’s 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway … Although this weekend marks the first NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Reddick made three starts at the track in the Truck Series, highlighted by an eighth-place finish in 2015.

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First … 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

How are you feeling heading into the race weekend?

“There are a lot of unknowns this weekend at Gateway for sure. This is the first Cup race there with the Next Gen car. We’ve spent a lot of time in the SIM preparing for this race but I’m sure once we get on the track there will be other things we’ll need to work on. This practice on Friday afternoon is extremely important to get our 3CHI Chevrolet driving good. I’m excited for this new challenge.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Portland International Raceway … Sheldon Creed will be making his first start at Portland International Raceway, joining the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series field for the inaugural race at the Oregon road course. Creed is coming off of a much-needed eighth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend and looks to maintain the momentum on Saturday afternoon. Creed has six top-10 finishes to his name in 13 starts, with a best finish of sixth coming in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. He enters this weekend 15th in the series driver standings, 59 points below the Playoff cutline. Creed has three road-course starts to his name with one top-10 finish.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

SHELDON CREED QUOTES:

What’s your mindset heading to Portland this weekend?

“Road course racing is always really fun, I’m excited to get to Portland and start practicing to see what we’ve got and how the track feels. It’s going to be a challenge for sure, but it will be for everyone, I think. We’ve got some momentum on our side heading into the weekend and I’m hoping we can use some of the information we’ve got to help us. We went out to Portland a few weeks ago for a quick trip but we were still able to take some notes. I’m looking forward to the challenge and getting our Whelen Chevrolet on the track.”

This Week’s Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Portland International Raceway … Like all of the other drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Austin Hill will be making his debut at Portland International Speedway on Saturday in the inaugural event at the Oregon road course. Hill finished 14th last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He enters this weekend’s race eighth in the series driver standings. Hill has one top five and one top-10 finish on road courses to his name.

About Bennett Family of Companies … McDonough, Ga.-based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 12 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company will use race experiences to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers for their organization in 2022. For more information, visit www.Drive4Bennett.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

What’s your mindset heading to Portland this weekend?

“Portland is going to be fun this weekend. We haven’t been to a road course in a while and I’m hoping that all of the past notes and experiences from road courses will give us an advantage when we get out there first thing Friday. We had the opportunity to run out there in Portland a few weeks ago for a tire test and any extra time on the track is always helpful when you’ve never been there. We’ve just got to keep our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet out of all the trouble and keep ourselves on track and we will be up front at the end. That’s all you can really hope for when you go to a new track. Our team is looking forward to bouncing back after our finish at Charlotte.”