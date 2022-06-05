Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Wins Inaugural Cup Race at St. Louis

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

World Wide Technology Raceway

Enjoy Illinois 300 NCS Post Race | Sunday, June 5, 2022

JOEY LOGANO CAPTURES INAUGURAL CUP SERIES RACE IN ST. LOUIS

Joey Logano won his second race of the season with today’s victory.

The win today is the 29th of his Cup Series career and 27th with Ford.

Those 27 wins put him 6th on the all-time Ford win list and breaks a tie with Brad Keselowski for the most Team Penske Ford wins.

Today’s win is Ford’s 715th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

Of Team Penske’s 87 MENCS wins with Ford, 60 have come since rejoining Ford in 2013.

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

1st – Joey Logano

4th – Ryan Blaney

5th – Aric Almirola

11th – Austin Cindric

17th – Zane Smith

18th – Michael McDowell

20th – Brad Keselowski

22nd – Todd Gilliland

24th – Chase Briscoe

25th – Harrison Burton

29th – Cole Custer

30th – BJ McLeod

31st – Parker Kligerman

33rd – Kevin Harvick

35th – Cody Ware

Joey Logano, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang — Finished 1st — YOU’VE GOT A KNACK FOR WINNING AT PLACES WE GO TO FOR THE FIRST TIME. AND HERE GATEWAY, WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO YOU TO WIN THE FIRST TIME HERE IN A PACKED HOUSE? “Thanks for coming out, guys. I hope you enjoyed that race. It doesn’t get much better than that. Racing for the lead like that with Kyle, one of the best. It was a lot of fun. Crossing each other back and forth. I knew it was coming. I did it to him; I knew he was going to do it to me. We crossed back and forth there in the last lap there a couple of times. Good for Pennzoil Mustang for sure. Nice to get a few wins on the season here, start collecting those points, playoff points. I’m out of breath. Jamie, I’m way out of breath here. What a great car, though. Really fast. I kind of messed up in qualifying, and Paul made a great call putting two tires on. Blaney did a great job with the push down in the one, which kept me close at least and being able to make the move. Good racing there.”

WE WATCHED YOUR CREW CHIEF, PAUL WOLFE. I THINK HE WAS SWEATING IT OUT THERE WHEN WE HAD A COUPLE OF RESTARTS THERE, BUT YOU MENTIONED IT. WHAT WAS IT LIKE? WHAT’S GOING THROUGH YOUR MIND WHEN YOU ARE TRYING TO DECIDE WHICH LANE TO CHOOSE AND IF YOUR TEAMMATE IS GOING TO BE BEHIND TO YOU HELP YOU OUT? “That’s what I was hoping, that Blaney would choose with me. He did a good teammate move there and then being able to push me and give Team Penske a chance to win the race. That was cool to see that Ford power lined up on the bottom lining that up. That was special to see. Like I said, it was a good race crossing each other. Who would have thought we had slide jobs like that here? I thought we would be running towards the bottom, and we were running way up top and crossing each other. It was a lot of fun to race here, and looking forward to coming back.”

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Built Ford Proud Ford Mustang — Finished 5th

“It was a solid day for us. We really needed that. It kind of turned the last month around. We have been running top-10 and finishing 20th or worse the last month and a half. Really proud of the effort today. It was kind of a mistake free day and ran inside the top-five all day. Drew and the guys on the team did a great job. We are just so close to having what we needed to go challenge those guys for the lead.”

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Dent Wizard Ford Mustang — Finished 4th

“We had a really fast car. I had a great shot to win and just made a mistake in the pits and came out 17th and by the time we got back to race with the lead I just had no tires left. I am proud of the Dent Wizard team all day. The car was super fast, just didn’t do a good job with execution there on that last pit stop.”