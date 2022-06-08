GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Sonoma

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Sonoma Raceway Career Stats

Grant Enfinger will make his first start in any series at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

NCWTS Road Course Career Stats

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Starts: 3, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (twice)

Circuit Of The Americas Starts: 2, Best start: 16th, Best finish: 4th (2021), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2

Daytona Road Course Starts: 1, Best start: 17th, Best finish: 7th (2020), Top 10s: 1

Watkins Glen Starts: 1, Best start: 30th, Best finish: 38th (2021)

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 11, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 2nd (Charlotte), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 6, Laps led: 19, Current points position: 10th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 138 in the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway. This Chevrolet was built in 2021, and was driven to two top-five finishes on the road course races at Circuit Of The Americas and Watkins Glen International with Sheldon Creed. Enfinger raced this Silverado RST at COTA earlier this season, where he earned his first top-ten finish of the year.

Playoffs Outlook: Though a crash in the series’ most recent race at World Wide Technology Raceway set Enfinger and the No. 23 Chevy back in points, the team has high hopes for the remaining five races of the regular season at Sonoma, Knoxville, Nashville, Mid-Ohio, and Pocono. Heading into Wine Country, Grant sits in 10th position in the points standings, boasting a 44 point gap to the playoffs cutoff line.

Driver Appearances: Grant Enfinger will participate in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver autograph session on Friday afternoon underneath the front stretch grandstands at Sonoma. Fans are encouraged to attend to meet their favorite NCWTS drivers from 4:30 PM to 5:15 PM local time. – GE Quote: “I’m looking forward to getting to Sonoma, which is a track I’ve never been to before. It’s been quite some time since the trucks last raced there, so it will be cool to scratch a new track off my bucket list. The layout is very technical, and there’s some pretty wore out asphalt there, so we should have some tire fall off to make the race interesting. I can’t wait to learn the track and I’m sure Charles will have us a solid Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet, so I look to do my part and have a good day.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Cooks Collision Chevrolet Silverado RST

Sonoma Raceway Career Stats

NKNPSW Starts: 1, Best start: 23rd, Best finish: 16th (2019)

NCWTS Road Course Career Stats

Circuit Of The Americas Starts: 2, Best start: 27th, Best finish: 28th (2021)

Watkins Glen Starts: 1, Best start: 27th, Best finish: 25th (2021), Laps led: 1

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 11, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 25th

About Cooks Collision: This week, Jack Wood will celebrate some family history this weekend by running a special Cooks Collision paint scheme at Sonoma. Owned and operated by the Wood family, Cooks Collision was the largest family owned collision repair shops in the in the U.S. In 2018, the company was sold by the family to a group of investors, and is operated today under the Caliber Collision banner. The family will thank over sixty ex-employees from the company by inviting them to watch their colors hit the racetrack one final time.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will race GMS Racing chassis no. 140 on Saturday at Sonoma Raceway. This chassis joined the team’s fleet in 2021, and was driven to two top-ten finishes at Circuit Of The Americas and Watkins Glen International by Zane Smith. Most recently, this Chevrolet was driven by Wood at COTA, where a late race incident relegated him to a 32nd place finish.

Double Duty: In addition to competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series DoorDash 250, Jack Wood will also be racing in the ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 on Saturday. Wood will drive the No. 21 entry for Bill McAnally Racing, a technical partner of GMS Racing. The ARCA West race is set to go green at 2:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted live on FloRacing, followed up by the Camping World Truck race at 7:30 PM ET on FS1.

Hometown Hero: Growing up in nearby Loomis, California, Jack Wood will get to visit his home track of Sonoma Raceway in front of a large local crowd of friends and family. As a kid, Wood attended countless races at the 1.99-mile road course before starting his career as a professional NASCAR driver. With the series returning to the facility for the first time since 2000, this weekend marks one of the industry’s highest anticipated stops on the calendar, but it is especially near and dear to the twenty-one-year-old.

Sunoco ROTY Update: Wood and the No. 24 team earned a 19th place finish in the series’ most recent outing at World Wide Technology Raceway, dropping down one spot in the Sunoco Rookie Of The Year standings. Looking ahead to Sonoma, Jack is 31 points behind leader Corey Heim, and 15 points behind Lawless Alan in second.

JW Quote: “I can’t wait to go to my home track this week in Northern California. I grew up only about an hour away from Sonoma, and there has been a lot of time and effort put in behind the scenes for this race. I think we are going to have a good chance at producing a solid run. I’m so excited to have Cooks Collision on our No. 24 Chevy this week, we will have a bunch of former employees that worked for the company over the past 40 years, so it will be great to celebrate and commemorate all of the memories from over the years.”

