RCR Event Preview – Sonoma

Richard Childress Racing at Sonoma Raceway … In 75 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Sonoma Raceway, Richard Childress Racing owns two wins. Dale Earnhardt claimed the first win for the organization in 1995, leading the final two laps of the race to secure the victory. Earnhardt also won the pole for that same event, the first for the Welcome, N.C.-based team. Robby Gordon won at Sonoma in 2003, leading 81 of 110 laps and holding off Jeff Gordon for the victory. RCR has racked up 14 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes since the NASCAR Cup Series made its debut at the track in 1989. The team has led 140 laps at the California road course and has completed 7,715 of a possible 7,762 laps (99.39 percent).

Introducing the Carolina Cowboys … Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the PBR Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games beginning in July 2022. The team is operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys inaugural “Cowboy Days” Home Stand September 9-11 at Wake Forest’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Sonoma … The Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway will be televised live on Sunday, June 12 beginning at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s True Velocity Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Sonoma Raceway … Austin Dillon has made seven previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Sonoma Raceway, earning his best finish of 13th at the 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course last year. In his most recent road course start, Dillon finished 10th at Circuit of the Americas in March. In addition to competing in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend, Dillon plans to compete in the NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday.

Welcome, True Velocity … True Velocity is an advanced technology company focused on critical defense infrastructure and the modernization of small arms and ammunition. Founded in 2010, Texas-based True Velocity has more than 350 patents pending or issued on its products, technology, and manufacturing processes. Initially, the company is focused on revolutionizing the ammunition industry. True Velocity’s proprietary composite-cased cartridge provides significant logistical advantages over traditional brass-cased ammunition and gives end users unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and reliability, all in a lightweight cartridge. True Velocity products are manufactured in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art facility and are currently available to public agencies, at select retail locations, and direct-to-consumer at tvammo.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

How do you prepare for Sonoma Raceway?

“A lot of simulator time. Get in the simulator and run a lot of laps. We’ve been finding some time to do that within the busy schedule. Road courses haven’t been a strong suit for us, but they are improving, and I am very proud of that. There’s a lot of beating and banging at the end of those road courses. It seems like they’ve become rougher and rougher as we go. I’m looking forward to those challenges. I did put in a lot of work this off season.”

How do you feel like your team has done so far this year?

“We’ve been pretty consistent week in and week out. We’re just showing up and doing our job; keeping all four tires on the ground and working hard to make the car better throughout the race. Hopefully we will have a win soon, but for now we are just doing the best we can to be consistent and earn stage points. That’s what you have to do.”

This Week’s Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Sonoma Raceway … Tyler Reddick has one start at Sonoma Raceway, earning a 19th-place finish on the lead lap last year. The driver of the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet has made 10 starts on road courses in his NASCAR Cup Series career and has tallied five top-10 finishes, highlighted by a second-place effort in 2021 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Reddick won his first Cup Series pole position in 2021 at Circuit of the Americas.

About Lenovo … Lenovo’s story has always been about shaping computing intelligence to create a better world. With the world’s widest portfolio of technology products, we deliver our vision of Smarter Technology for All through products, solutions, software, and services that individuals, communities, businesses, and entire populations need to fulfill their potential. We serve more than 180 markets, and we own the majority of our facilities, giving us unrivaled scale, efficiency, and control of our supply chain. Our global manufacturing allows tailored offerings to regional markets and includes more than 30 manufacturing facilities, including in-house, joint venture, original design manufacturer, and contract manufacturer sites in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and USA.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

Do you think you’re getting better on road courses?

“I’ve gotten better through practice and working on the simulator. Sonoma is one that I’ve only raced at once and now we’ve changed configurations again so it’s like starting over. Hopefully, the learning period is not too large. Sonoma is an abrasive track and wears tires out.”

What has Sonoma Raceway meant to the area that you grew up in and was there anything about that track that got you excited about racing when you were a kid?

“Well oddly enough, I never went there as a kid. It was seven hours from where I was born but it was the closest track that we had. I always watched on TV and wondered what it was like down there. I was never in Napa Valley. It’s kind of weird for me. It’s the closest one to home but it was so far away it never made sense to go. I definitely liked going there for the first time. I got to spend a couple of days exploring the area last time I raced there. I went out early and got to go home. It was cool to spend some time in the area but for me it is a weird sensation because it does feel really far from home.”