Toyota Racing – NCWTS Sonoma Post-Race Report – 06.11.22

BUSCH CLAIMS VICTORY IN TRUCK SERIES RETURN TO SONOMA

Kyle Busch earns first Truck Series road course victory

SONOMA, Calif. (June 11, 2022) – Kyle Busch earned his first Truck Series win of the season at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday afternoon. It was Busch’s fifth, and final, Truck Series start of the season. Busch was joined inside the top-five by Ty Majeski (third), who scored his first stage win today, and Chandler Smith (fifth).

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Sonoma Raceway

Race 12 of 23 – 75 Laps, 149.25 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, KYLE BUSCH

2nd, Zane Smith*

3rd, TY MAJESKI

4th, Ross Chastain*

5th, CHANDLER SMITH

8th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

9th, TYLER ANKRUM

15th, CHASE PURDY

18th, BEN RHODES

20th, TODD BODINE

22nd, BRAD PEREZ

28th, TIMMY HILL

30th, JOSH BILICKI

31st, STEWART FRIESEN

33rd, JADE BUFORD

34th, MATT CRAFTON

35th, CHRISTIAN ECKES

36th, STEFAN PARSONS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 51 Yahoo! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 1st

What does it mean for you to get a win here in Sonoma?

“It means a lot. You look back at the history of the sport and the Truck Series growing up in California, these were their parts. It basically started in Bakersfield and Sonoma on a yearly basis there, so now that its back, it was good to come out and knock the rust off a little bit with the road racing and stuff. I didn’t want to run sim this week, so I thought the road course would knock that off. Certainly, it feels good to get our Yahoo! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro here in victory lane. Being a part of Kyle Busch Motorsports, and us being in the sport this long, it means a lot to get more diverse tracks on the schedule and get some wins at those places. Our Rowdy Manufacturing chassis was awesome today, and these guys did a really good job working their butts off.”

How important was it for you to keep the win streak going?

“I look back on the missed year of 2011 or 2012, where I didn’t get a win. I think we finished second like six times that year or something stupid. That was frustrating. That’s more bitter than this one not winning, but it’s good to be able to score a win. We were in position a few times this year. We had a couple really, really fast race trucks. Vegas comes to mind, COTA (Circuit of the Americas) comes to mind, so we didn’t miss by very much, just circumstances, but proud to get one today. Everything kind of went our way, and we had a fast truck.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 66 Cincinnati Incorporated Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How does another top-five feel?

“At a road course, it feels pretty good. This is only my second or third road course race in a truck, so I’m really green at it, especially in a stock car side. Just thankful we had a good truck and we could put it all together. Toyota gives us a lot of great tools to shorten that learning curve and I’ve always used iRacing.com. I’m a huge advocate of their software and I use that a bunch. We have a SimCraft simulator at the shop. Just ran hard with the laps on there to shorten that learning curve, and thankful we had a great Cincinnati Toyota Tundra today.”

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 5th

Can you walk me through those last two laps?

“I made way too many mistakes honestly. I spun the tires like no tomorrow. We got clear and then the 38 (Zane Smith) got inside. Honestly, the race was so long at the very end – that green, white-checkered, when you got to the frontstretch, all the way to (turn) four, you couldn’t see at all and that threw me off so bad. Everybody was on the same boat, but I couldn’t literally see anything whatsoever. It threw me off really bad honestly, but I’m really happy. It was a really good big, picture day for my Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra. With that being sad, happy for everybody at KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports). Looking forward to going to play in some dirt.”

#

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.