GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Sonoma

By Peter Schwartz
0

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 8TH
FINISH: 11TH
POINTS: 9TH

Quote: “Crazy race at Sonoma for our No. 23 team. Our GMS Racing guys did great battling back after I spun in the second stage to come back and finish 11th. I feel like we had a solid Champion Power Equipment Chevy today. We have some stuff to build on for Mid-Ohio, and a couple of things to work on as well. I’m looking forward to getting back on the dirt next week at Knoxville.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Cooks Collision Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 28TH
FINISH: 16TH
POINTS: 23RD

Quote: “Long day with doing double duty between running the ARCA West and Truck race at Sonoma. I’m proud of my No. 24 team, I think we showed some pretty good speed and were finally able to get our ship sailing in the right direction towards the end of the race. There’s definitely still a want to gain some more, but we had a solid day and I gained a lot of confidence heading into the coming weeks of Knoxville and Nashville.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Peter Schwartz
Peter Schwartz
Peter has been covering sports both in New York and across the country for almost three decades. He is an anchor for the CBS Sports Radio network as well as WCBS Radio in New York. Peter is also a writer for CBSNewYork.com as well as USAFootball.com and elitesportsny.com. He lives on Long Island with his wife Sheryl and their sons Bradley and Jared.
