DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

Saturday, June 11

Track: Sonoma Raceway, 1.99-mile road course

Race: 12 of 23

Event: DoorDash 250 (75 laps, 149.25 miles)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150

Start: 9th

Stage 1: 10th

Stage 2: 9th

Finish: 32nd

Hailie Deegan qualified ninth for the DoorDash 250. At the end of Stage 1, the Monster Energy F-150 was in the 10th position to earn one stage point. A penalty on pit road for a crew member over the wall too soon relegated Deegan to the back of the field for Stage 2. She did not short pit the stage and ended up ninth in Stage 2. With ten laps to go in the race, a flat right front tire sent the No. 1 into the wall on the frontstretch and ended Deegan’s day early. She was credited with 32nd.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 27th

Stage 1: 27th

Stage 2: 26th

Finish: 13th

Tanner Gray qualified 27th and maintained there at the end of Stage 1. After pitting for tires and adjustments at the stage break, the Ford Performance truck restarted 17th. Jerry Baxter short pitted Gray with three to go in Stage 2 and they settled for 26th in the stage rundown. The New Mexico driver restarted the final stage in 10th and survived the late race attrition to finish 13th.

Harrison Burton, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford F-150

Start: 23rd

Stage 1: 33rd

Stage 2: 28th

Finish: 12th

Harrison Burton qualified 23rd for Saturday’s 75-lap event. The team short pitted Stage 1 and settled for 33rd. During the break, the team worked on troubleshooting an engine issue and pitted multiple times. Burton ran around 28th for Stage 2 and short pitted the stage once again. He restarted 12th for the final stage and managed to hang right around the top-10 throughout the final 20 laps and bring home a 12th-place finish.

Next event: Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa on June 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET.