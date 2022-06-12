KENNINGTON PUTS CASTROL EDGE DODGE ON THE PODIUM AT CHAUDIÈRE

June 12, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team had shown plenty of speed in early season events of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series and for round three this past weekend in the 250-lap race at the Autodrome Chaudière near Valley Jonction, Quebec Kennington claimed a podium finish at the challenging oval.

The #17 Castrol Edge Dodge wasn’t the quickest on the time sheets through practice and qualifying but a confident Kennington knew he had a racecar that could get to the front of the field. In the first half of the race Kennington moved from his tenth starting position into the top five just after lap 80.

During the schedule midway break for fuel and fresh tires the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge made some handling adjustments and Kennington continued his charge ahead when racing resumed and took over the lead before lap 150.

As the race wound down Kennington would surrender the top spot but continue to race hard with the leaders and claim a third-place finish in the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

”Nice to have the Castrol Edge Dodge up front where it belongs showing off the new look”

“I felt good about our chances all day, I knew the car would race well and once we got the green it was fast, and we were moving forward”.

“We might have adjusted a little too much anticipating the track temperature to cool down, that’s on me. But this is the kind of result we’re expecting every weekend. Look out Newfoundland, we’re coming for you”.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team will make their first ever trip to Newfoundland and race 225 laps at Eastbound International Speedway on Saturday June 25th.

TV & Live Streaming

The race from the Autodrome Chaudière will air on TSN Saturday June 18th at 3PM Eastern and on RDS2 at a date and time to be determined. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

