Power jet washer: a perfect addition to your household toolkit

A high-pressure washer is a perfect addition to your household toolkit. A pressure washer can be a significant investment, which makes it absolutely essential that you make the right pressure washer choice and find the right deal. This is easier said than done. There are a number of aspects to take into account. In this article, we invite you to discover the main questions about a jet wash for sale when making a purchase on such sites as www.ukplanettools.co.uk or in offline tool shops.

How often do you use a pressure washer?

Depending on the type of work you want to do with your pressure washer, consider a commercial or light home use portable jet washer or a heavy-duty professional model for big jobs. Please note, that the motors of these devices are adapted to the specific type of use, and any mistakes in the use of the washer could quickly end up with some worn-out parts. Depending on the intensity of your use, you must choose the best pressure washer that fits your needs.

What kind of dirt do you need to remove?

Depending on the type of job you want to do with a pressure washer, you will need more pressure or higher flow. It all depends on the dirt you want to get rid of. The distinction between pressure and flow is crucial. Pressure simply means the power with which the water leaves the pressure washer. Do you mainly need to remove loose dirt such as sand or mud? In this case, powerful jet washers with high throughput will suit for you. If you’re dealing with stubborn, caked-on dirt instead, you need more power to remove it.

Do you need hot water or cold water?

The answer to this question is very simple. A higher temperature increases the cleaning power of your pressure washer. Therefore a hot water machine will be better suited to remove stubborn dirt and grease. For all other applications, it is therefore better to use a cold water machine.