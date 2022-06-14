Wrap Your Car in Style: A Look at Car Wrap Trends in Melbourne

Car wraps are becoming popular today because they improve your vehicle’s aesthetics as well as protect it from damage. Vehicle wraps are a versatile option to make your cars more creative, protecting and prolonging their original paint.

In this blog, let’s talk about the different car wrap trends in Melbourne you should certainly check out for your vehicle.

Vinyl Car Wraps

Vinyl car wraps are the most famous car wrap Melbourne. Additionally, other materials used in vehicle wraps are also made of composites. Generally, vinyl comes in two variants: cast and calendered.

Cast vinyl has undergone a molding process before being printed with the client’s preferred color and design. This material is durable and stronger compared to calendared vinyl. Another thing you should remember is that cast vinyl should be applied thinner than the calendared variant because it can acquire the same strength with less material.

Because of cast vinyl’s durability and better strength, they are more flexible and can cover contoured and smaller spaces.

On the other hand, calendared vinyl is achieved through applying pressure and heat, making it a cheaper alternative to cast vinyl. However, its limitation includes being less tough and thicker, making it less flexible. Regardless of this drawback, calendared vinyl is a popular option because it’s more budget-friendly.

Carbon Fiber Wraps

If you prefer that your car has a matte finish, then look into carbon fiber wraps. This car wrap trend gives an interesting texture to your car and makes it more resistant to scratches, dents, and other damages. Ultimately, carbon fiber wraps should be your option when you want a wrap that offers top-notch protection for your car.

The only possible downside of this material is the decreased ease of application. Carbon fiber wraps are a lot more challenging to apply, especially when you are applying a full wrap. This material will also look less than the real thing, especially on closer inspection.

Commercial Vehicle Wraps

Commercial vehicle wraps are the general choice when you have a business that uses various vehicles. The main advantage of this car wrap trend is uniformity among all your business vehicles while also allowing other people to know about your brand.

Chrome Wraps

Chrome wraps are perfect for car owners who prefer their vehicles to have stunning and flashy exteriors. However, because this material is heavy-duty, it’s generally difficult to apply, except when you hire professionals to do the work.

Another benefit of chrome wraps is their outstanding heat absorption because of their ability to reflect sunlight. Expect your cars to stay cool even when you leave them under the sun during summertime.

Partial Wraps

As the name suggests, partial wraps only cover certain parts of your car. This option is perfect if you only wish for subtle changes in the appearance of your vehicle. Partial wraps are perfect when your cars already look remarkable and aesthetically pleasing. They are commonly used to cover your car’s roof hood, doors, and trunk.

Make Your Cars Look Stylish with Car Wraps

If you’re looking for a way to improve the look of your car and protect its exterior, a car wrap may be the perfect solution. Vehicle wraps are becoming increasingly popular because they offer many benefits.

