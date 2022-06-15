2007 Mustang GT500 | Customer Spotlight Released

AmericanMuscle Highlights a Performance-Focused Build

PAOLI, Pa. (June 13th, 2022) – Aftermarket parts authority AmericanMuscle (AM), inspires muscle-car enthusiasts with the release of a new episode in its “Customer Builds” YouTube series. AM host, Justin Dugan chats with the proud owner of a supercharged 2007 GT500 to learn more about his appearance mods, his solid list of performance mods, and the reason behind each choice. Viewers can head to the dedicated build page on AM’s website for the complete mods list, extra images, and more.

Justin begins the virtual interview with Ohio native Bobby L., by taking a closer look at his Cervini’s Cowl Hood. At 2.50 inches, the cowl is admittedly subtle, yet it makes a big difference to the look of the front end. Justin and Bobby review some other key mods including his Raxiom lights, JLT Big Air Cold Air Intake, Corsa Xtreme Axle-Back Exhaust, McCleod Ceramic Clutch Kit, and more. As the video wraps us, viewers will find out what other upgrades Bobby has in store for his ride. Justin’s final analysis? “I tell you what, if I had a Shelby like that, that year range, that’s exactly how I would build it. Sland on Alcoa’s, a little bit of a cowl hood, and just a lot of power.”

From the mean-looking cowl hood to the ‘wake-the-dead’ exhaust, this 2007 GT500 delivers loads of ideas for new and experienced Mustang owners alike. Viewers can visit the dedicated page below for full details on this clean and thoughtful build. A welcome addition to AM’s Mustang profiles, the online auto-parts provider plans to continue the video series with more interviews soon to be released.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/profiles/9926

