Canadian Sprint Car Driver Dylan Westbrook to Join Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport at Knoxville Raceway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (June 16, 2022)- Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) announced today Canadian Sprint Car standout Dylan Westbrook will attempt to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut driving the team’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado in the Clean Harbors 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers at Knoxville (IA) Raceway, June 18.

Since jumping into a 360-winged sprint car just seven years ago the 23-year-old Scotland, Ont., CAN. native has captured 64 wins on dirt tracks all across the United States and Canada; boasting three wins with the ultra-competitive Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) Presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network.

The three-time Ohsweken Speedway (Ont.) champion (2015, 2016, 2019) also holds one win to his credit at the historic Knoxville Raceway during 360 sprint car competition in June of 2021.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to race sprint cars all over the United States and Canada, to make my NCWTS debut at the track most famous for sprint car racing really brings everything full-circle.” Stated Westbrook.

“This year with Hill’s Racing we have been trying to run as many weekly races at Knoxville as possible when there is not a Lucas Oil ASCS Tour event trying to log some extra laps and learn as much as we can in preparation for the famed 360 and 410 Knoxville Nationals in August. I am hoping some of the things I have learned over the years at Knoxville will allow me to have an edge over the NCWTS regulars and earn a respectable finish.”

Westbrook currently competes full-time on the Lucas Oil ASCS tour sitting second in the series point standings with one win in 2022 driving for the Canadian based Hill’s Racing team.

“Dylan has proven he is a very talented driver behind the wheel of a sprint car, with the amount of competition at some of these national 360 races it is an impressive feat in its own right to park it in victory lane,” said Jordan Anderson, President of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

“The ability for drivers of a dirt racing background to quickly adapt to the ever-changing track conditions Knoxville Raceway will offer over the course of the race will speed up the learning curve for Dylan when he straps behind the wheel of the truck for the first time. His experience and knowledge at the Knoxville Raceway will make him a great addition to the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team.”

Displayed on the hood, sides, and rear tailgate of Westbrook’s sleek red, black and gray No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for the Clean Harbors 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers is Townline Variety & Groceries, a Canadian based variety and grocery store.

Located on the Six Nations of the grand river Territory: Townline Variety & Groceries is your one stop shop featuring Clover Farm offering fresh produce, full butcher shop offering Donnie Miles AAA beef and other fresh meats, hot food counter and deli with daily specials, fresh flowers, snacks and supplies.

Other marketing partners making up Westbrook’s Clean Harbors 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers effort include Bearpaw Convenience, Donnie Miles Farms, Hill’s Racing, CD Excavating and Trucking, Every Child Matters, Bommarito Automotive Group, Lucas Oil, EasyCare, and Capital City Towing.

If you are unable to make it to the Knoxville Raceway for the NCWTS Clean Harbors 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers on Saturday night June 18, qualifying heat races will be broadcast LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports App at 7:00 PM EST, while the Clean Harbors 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers can be seen at 9:00 PM EST.

The entire event will also be broadcast LIVE on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and on SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio Channel 90.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last four NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. In its debut season the No. 31 NXS Chevrolet Camaro SS drove to 5 Top-Five finishes and 6 Top-Ten finishes in the team’s debut season. In 2022 JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS for driver Myatt Snider. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.